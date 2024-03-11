Entertainment
“Oppenheimer” won 7 Academy Awards, including Best Picture; Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. win for acting and Christopher Nolan for director
ANGELS — All eyes were on “Oppenheimer” directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt at the Academy Awards on Sunday. The film dominated throughout awards season.
It has now been named Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars.
“Oppenheimer” won seven Oscars Sunday night, including best picture, best director, best actor and best supporting actor. It also won Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography. Ludwig G.Ransson also won the Academy Award for Best Original Score.
It was the first Oscar win for Murphy, Downey and Nolan.
The film earned 13 nominations and grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide.
Christopher Nolan wins the Oscar for best director
Christopher Nolan fulfilled his favorite status by winning his first Oscar on Sunday night for directing “Oppenheimer.”
The 53-year-old British visionary has won critical acclaim throughout his career, but has never won an Oscar until now. He was nominated for directing “Dunkirk” in 2017 and for original screenplay in 2010 for “Inception” and in 2001 for “Memento.”
At the podium, Nolan pointed out that the films are just over 100 years old and thanked the Academy for the honor. “We don’t know where this incredible journey will take us,” Nolan said. “But knowing that you think I'm a part of it is very important to me.”
Nolan beat out Jonathan Glazer of “The Zone of Interest,” Yorgos Lanthimos of “Poor Things,” Martin Scorsese of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Justine Triet of “Anatomy of a Fall.” At 81, Scorsese was the oldest candidate to direct.
Nolan was encouraged by his wife, Emma Thomas, who twice shared best picture nominations with her husband for producing “Dunkirk” and “Inception.” The College Sweethearts have produced partners on all of his films since 1997.
Christopher Nolan wins the Oscar for best director for "Oppenheimer"
Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer
Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who collaborated six times with Christopher Nolan almost two decades ago, has won his first ever Oscar.
LEARN MORE: Who was the real Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy?
His Best Actor nomination for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer in the biopic of the same name was also his first-ever Academy Award nomination.
Cillian Murphy won his first-ever Oscar, taking home the best actor trophy for his performance in “Oppenheimer.”
He seemed elated and slightly overwhelmed by the win as he thanked his co-stars, his family and dedicated his award to “all peacemakers.”
Murphy beat out Colman Domingo for “Rustin,” Bradley Cooper for “Maestro,” Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers” and Jeffrey Wright for “American Fiction.”
Robert Downey Jr. wins first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss.
LEARN MORE: Robert Downey Jr. wins his first-ever Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr. won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Oppenheimer.”
Speaking to ABC Audio ahead of the film's premiere, Murphy said “Oppenheimer” was “not a conventional biopic.”
“It makes you think,” he said. “And people can choose to think about the nuclear age that we live in, or they can choose not to. And I think this movie might affect that choice.”
Recently, “Oppenheimer” won the Best Picture award at the 35th Producers Guild of America Awards, another award for the hit film this season.
Cillian Murphy (male actor in a leading role) and Robert Downey Jr. (male actor in a supporting role) both won at the SAG Awards, where “Oppenheimer” also won Best Ensemble, as part of an awards season that also included wins at the Golden Globes and the Director's Guild Awards.
Murphy also won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) and the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2024 BAFTAs.
Here are all the Oscar nominations for “Oppenheimer.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Now that all the Oscars have been handed out, it's time to party!
Watch “Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars,” live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Monday at 9 a.m.
