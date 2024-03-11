20 Places to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Los Angeles County – Daily News

Looking for somewhere to hit the bar for a pint of Guinness, a glass of whiskey or to enjoy some corned beef and hash this St. Patrick's Day, Sunday March 17?

We've put together a list of bars, pubs, restaurants and other venues hosting St. Patrick's Day entertainment with live shows and drink and food specials in Los Angeles County. Some events take place on St. Patrick's Day weekend or throughout the month.

San Pedro Fish Market is serving corned beef tacos and green beer at its Long Beach location on March 17 for St. Patrick's Day. (Photo courtesy of San Pedro Fish Market)

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Hermosa Beach on Saturday, March 16. (Photo by Howard Freshman, contributing photographer)

Brews Hall celebrates St. Patrick's Day throughout the month of March with beer and food specials. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Callahans Irish Pub

200 South Irwindale Avenue, Azusa; instagram.com/calahansirishpub

Although this pub celebrates all things Irish throughout the year, it marks the holiday with the usual bar food but with the addition of live entertainment, celebratory drink specials and, of course, corned beef and cabbage.

The old guy

9375 Culver Boulevard, Culver City; theauldfella.com

Come hungry and ready to party as Auld Fella opens bright and early at 8am serving classic dishes like Bangers and Mash, Shepherds Pie and Corned Beef and Cabbage. On March 17, concerts and performances will include the Celtic Irish Dance Academy and the Bracken Band.

St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hermosa Beach

Downtown Hermosa Beach; hbchamber.net

The seaside town's St. Patrick's Day Parade will return Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature live music, dancing, bagpipes and others parading down the street from Pier Avenue in the Greenbelt to Hermosa Avenue to 10th Street. Live music in the Pier Plaza will follow the parade until 4 p.m. with various food and drink vendors available on site.

The old Dubliner

71 South Pine Avenue, Long Beach; aulddubliner.com

For an authentic Irish pub experience, it's hard to beat The Auld Dubliner. The co-owner of this classic pub was born and raised in Limerick, Ireland, so things here are legit. This means don't expect green beer, but instead drink promotions on a wide collection of whiskeys from around the world. People can also expect culinary specialties on authentic Irish food like corned beef and cabbage, Guinness beef stew, shepherd's pie and all-day Irish breakfast.

Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach. queenmary.com

Even though she has Scottish roots, Queen Mary's heart will be Irish this St. Patrick's Day weekend. The St. Patrick's Day and New Year's Eve Pub Stroll will take place on board the ship on March 16-17. The $30 ticket will give those over the age of 21 access to the ship and its bars featuring Irish music and other Irish-themed entertainment.

Angel City Brewery

216 Alameda Street, Los Angeles; angelcitybrewery.com

The downtown Los Angeles brewery is getting into the green spirit with a two-day celebration March 16-17 that will feature green craft beer, Irish food and Irish music. Saturday, discover the Jameson Gang Trio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, rotating musicians will play classic Irish music from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Molly Malones

575 South Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles; mollymalonesla.com

It's one of the city's best-known Irish pubs (and the birthplace of Irish punk rock band Flogging Molly) and will be packed on St. Patrick's Day. So get there early when the doors open at 9am on March 17 to catch gigs from the likes of the Hounds of Belfast and Echo Park rockers Sanglorians. There will also be green beer and culinary specialties. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Tam O'Shanter

2980 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles; lawrysonline.com/tam-o-shanter

The restaurant, which is over 100 years old, hosts an epic St. Patrick's Day party every year starting at 11 a.m. Expect a live music tent, pints of green beer and plenty of Irish pub food. It's $10 to get into the music tent or get a VIP ticket for $162.78, which gives you access to the VIP area and bar, plus drink and food deals. Reservations are required to dine inside the restaurant.

The original farmers market

6333 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles; farmermarketla.com

Go green from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the Farmer's Market celebration. It will feature a roving bagpipe, Irish folk music from the Merry Minstrels on the East Patio, green beer, Guinness and a wide selection of imported Irish beers on tap at EB's Beer & Wine and Bar 326. Irish, including corned beef and cabbage will be served at Magees Kitchen.

The King

523 West Huntington Drive, Monrovia; leroysmonrovia.com

This city's iconic restaurant serves excellent dishes perfect for St. Patrick's Day, like Reuben and corned beef sandwiches. They also serve a great corn beef hash if you just fancy a side order.

The house for

405 South Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia; thepourhousemonrovia.com

The bar will be hosting all day St. Patrick's Day with green beer, Irish coffee and more. Visitors can also enjoy $1 off all beer and wine from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Irish and local beers with requests for live music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Russell's

30 North Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena

Start the day at Russell's located inside One Colorado. The restaurant serves diced and grilled corned beef hash with two eggs with a choice of toast, English muffin or bagel and cream cheese.

St. Patrick's Day Lunch

400 West Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena

The Irish Center of Southern California hosts a buffet lunch and live performances by Ken O'Malley and Cleary Irish Dance. Welcome reception at 11:30 a.m. followed by food served from noon to 2:30 p.m. $50 at eventbrite.com.

Kinsale Griffons

1007 Mission Street, South Pasadena; griffinsofkinsale.com

If you're looking for a traditional Irish atmosphere that serves beer and spirits with live entertainment, you'll want to check out Griffins. The menu also offers a variety of dishes, including Irish potato dishes and corned beef hash sandwiches (with classic corned beef and cabbage of course). Opens at 4 p.m.

The Fox Theater

301 S Garey Ave., Pomona; shotgun.live

Downtown Pomona's historic theater will host a night of house music for St. Patrick's Day. Guests are encouraged to wear green outfits and pearls. The person with the most pearls will have a chance to win several gifts, including a jackpot full of money. 3 p.m.-11 p.m. $10 or two for $15.

The Derby Room at the Pomona Fairplex

2201 North White Ave., Pomona; thederbyroom.com

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with drink specials on Irish mules, Guinness and green beer, plus culinary specialties including green eggs, ham, corned beef and cabbage. There will also be a free extreme wrestling event at 7 p.m.

The Brick Your neighborhood deli

105 East Arrow Road, Pomona; brickmarketdeli.com

Part of the fun of celebrating a holiday is taking a classic staple and putting it between some sort of bread. If you haven't tried this deli's sandwiches and are looking for a slight Irish twist, you'll want to try the Corned Beef and Swiss Sandwich made with homemade sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and pickles on sourdough bread.

O'Donovan's Restaurant & Pub

101 E. 3rd Street, Pomona; odonovansdtp.com

If you plan to be in downtown Pomona, stop by O'Donovan's Restaurant and Pub. They will be serving drink specials to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but what sets this place apart is their twist on corned beef and cabbage, such as the corned beef tacos and the corned beef burger.

The beer room

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance; thebrewshall.com

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated all month at this Torrance restaurant and brewery, home to Buzzrock Brewing Co. St. Patrick's Day specials are available through March 31 and include corned beef sandwiches, green beer artisanal and a Clover Shake, which is a green vanilla shake enhanced with Irish whiskey.

San Pedro Fish Market

6550 E. Marina Drive, Long Beach; sanpedrofish.com

San Pedro Fish Market in Long Beach will debut corned beef tacos with green beer on St. Patrick's Day. The tacos feature thinly sliced ​​corned beef, shredded cabbage, pickled chili, pico de gallo and a cilantro-lime crema on flour tortillas. They will be available all day March 17 on site only.