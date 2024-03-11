Entertainment
20 Places to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Los Angeles County – Daily News
Looking for somewhere to hit the bar for a pint of Guinness, a glass of whiskey or to enjoy some corned beef and hash this St. Patrick's Day, Sunday March 17?
We've put together a list of bars, pubs, restaurants and other venues hosting St. Patrick's Day entertainment with live shows and drink and food specials in Los Angeles County. Some events take place on St. Patrick's Day weekend or throughout the month.
ALSO WATCH: 7 Bars Serving St. Patrick's Day Mocktails for a Hangover-Free Vacation
Callahans Irish Pub
200 South Irwindale Avenue, Azusa; instagram.com/calahansirishpub
Although this pub celebrates all things Irish throughout the year, it marks the holiday with the usual bar food but with the addition of live entertainment, celebratory drink specials and, of course, corned beef and cabbage.
The old guy
9375 Culver Boulevard, Culver City; theauldfella.com
Come hungry and ready to party as Auld Fella opens bright and early at 8am serving classic dishes like Bangers and Mash, Shepherds Pie and Corned Beef and Cabbage. On March 17, concerts and performances will include the Celtic Irish Dance Academy and the Bracken Band.
St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hermosa Beach
Downtown Hermosa Beach; hbchamber.net
The seaside town's St. Patrick's Day Parade will return Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature live music, dancing, bagpipes and others parading down the street from Pier Avenue in the Greenbelt to Hermosa Avenue to 10th Street. Live music in the Pier Plaza will follow the parade until 4 p.m. with various food and drink vendors available on site.
The old Dubliner
71 South Pine Avenue, Long Beach; aulddubliner.com
For an authentic Irish pub experience, it's hard to beat The Auld Dubliner. The co-owner of this classic pub was born and raised in Limerick, Ireland, so things here are legit. This means don't expect green beer, but instead drink promotions on a wide collection of whiskeys from around the world. People can also expect culinary specialties on authentic Irish food like corned beef and cabbage, Guinness beef stew, shepherd's pie and all-day Irish breakfast.
Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach. queenmary.com
Even though she has Scottish roots, Queen Mary's heart will be Irish this St. Patrick's Day weekend. The St. Patrick's Day and New Year's Eve Pub Stroll will take place on board the ship on March 16-17. The $30 ticket will give those over the age of 21 access to the ship and its bars featuring Irish music and other Irish-themed entertainment.
Angel City Brewery
216 Alameda Street, Los Angeles; angelcitybrewery.com
The downtown Los Angeles brewery is getting into the green spirit with a two-day celebration March 16-17 that will feature green craft beer, Irish food and Irish music. Saturday, discover the Jameson Gang Trio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, rotating musicians will play classic Irish music from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Molly Malones
575 South Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles; mollymalonesla.com
It's one of the city's best-known Irish pubs (and the birthplace of Irish punk rock band Flogging Molly) and will be packed on St. Patrick's Day. So get there early when the doors open at 9am on March 17 to catch gigs from the likes of the Hounds of Belfast and Echo Park rockers Sanglorians. There will also be green beer and culinary specialties. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Tam O'Shanter
2980 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles; lawrysonline.com/tam-o-shanter
The restaurant, which is over 100 years old, hosts an epic St. Patrick's Day party every year starting at 11 a.m. Expect a live music tent, pints of green beer and plenty of Irish pub food. It's $10 to get into the music tent or get a VIP ticket for $162.78, which gives you access to the VIP area and bar, plus drink and food deals. Reservations are required to dine inside the restaurant.
The original farmers market
6333 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles; farmermarketla.com
Go green from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the Farmer's Market celebration. It will feature a roving bagpipe, Irish folk music from the Merry Minstrels on the East Patio, green beer, Guinness and a wide selection of imported Irish beers on tap at EB's Beer & Wine and Bar 326. Irish, including corned beef and cabbage will be served at Magees Kitchen.
The King
523 West Huntington Drive, Monrovia; leroysmonrovia.com
This city's iconic restaurant serves excellent dishes perfect for St. Patrick's Day, like Reuben and corned beef sandwiches. They also serve a great corn beef hash if you just fancy a side order.
The house for
405 South Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia; thepourhousemonrovia.com
The bar will be hosting all day St. Patrick's Day with green beer, Irish coffee and more. Visitors can also enjoy $1 off all beer and wine from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Irish and local beers with requests for live music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Russell's
30 North Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena
Start the day at Russell's located inside One Colorado. The restaurant serves diced and grilled corned beef hash with two eggs with a choice of toast, English muffin or bagel and cream cheese.
St. Patrick's Day Lunch
400 West Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena
The Irish Center of Southern California hosts a buffet lunch and live performances by Ken O'Malley and Cleary Irish Dance. Welcome reception at 11:30 a.m. followed by food served from noon to 2:30 p.m. $50 at eventbrite.com.
Kinsale Griffons
1007 Mission Street, South Pasadena; griffinsofkinsale.com
If you're looking for a traditional Irish atmosphere that serves beer and spirits with live entertainment, you'll want to check out Griffins. The menu also offers a variety of dishes, including Irish potato dishes and corned beef hash sandwiches (with classic corned beef and cabbage of course). Opens at 4 p.m.
The Fox Theater
301 S Garey Ave., Pomona; shotgun.live
Downtown Pomona's historic theater will host a night of house music for St. Patrick's Day. Guests are encouraged to wear green outfits and pearls. The person with the most pearls will have a chance to win several gifts, including a jackpot full of money. 3 p.m.-11 p.m. $10 or two for $15.
The Derby Room at the Pomona Fairplex
2201 North White Ave., Pomona; thederbyroom.com
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with drink specials on Irish mules, Guinness and green beer, plus culinary specialties including green eggs, ham, corned beef and cabbage. There will also be a free extreme wrestling event at 7 p.m.
The Brick Your neighborhood deli
105 East Arrow Road, Pomona; brickmarketdeli.com
Part of the fun of celebrating a holiday is taking a classic staple and putting it between some sort of bread. If you haven't tried this deli's sandwiches and are looking for a slight Irish twist, you'll want to try the Corned Beef and Swiss Sandwich made with homemade sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and pickles on sourdough bread.
O'Donovan's Restaurant & Pub
101 E. 3rd Street, Pomona; odonovansdtp.com
If you plan to be in downtown Pomona, stop by O'Donovan's Restaurant and Pub. They will be serving drink specials to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but what sets this place apart is their twist on corned beef and cabbage, such as the corned beef tacos and the corned beef burger.
The beer room
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance; thebrewshall.com
St. Patrick's Day is celebrated all month at this Torrance restaurant and brewery, home to Buzzrock Brewing Co. St. Patrick's Day specials are available through March 31 and include corned beef sandwiches, green beer artisanal and a Clover Shake, which is a green vanilla shake enhanced with Irish whiskey.
San Pedro Fish Market
6550 E. Marina Drive, Long Beach; sanpedrofish.com
San Pedro Fish Market in Long Beach will debut corned beef tacos with green beer on St. Patrick's Day. The tacos feature thinly sliced corned beef, shredded cabbage, pickled chili, pico de gallo and a cilantro-lime crema on flour tortillas. They will be available all day March 17 on site only.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2024/03/11/20-places-to-celebrate-st-patricks-day-in-los-angeles-county/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 20 Places to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Los Angeles County – Daily News
- Chinese scientists warn of devastating bureaucracy, regulations risk thwarting Beijing's plans to create new manufacturing capacity
- Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, 'confined to small room', says party
- “Oppenheimer” won 7 Academy Awards, including Best Picture; Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. win for acting and Christopher Nolan for director
- MVB shoots Buckeyes in straight sets
- Fans Claim Julianne Hough Made a Wrong Fashion Choice for the 2024 Oscars
- Bombay Talkies to Bollywood: the photographic archives of Josef Wirsching
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
- Google Contacts cleans up the list in the “Connected apps” section
- China reinforces the cult of the leader: all policies will follow Xi Jinping's ideology
- Authoritarianism expert highlights 'saddest part' of Donald Trump cult
- Oscars 2024: The Complete Winners List (LIVE UPDATED) | Entertainment