



Showtime Writer Sumit Roy Calls Bollywood 'Crazy and Exaggerated,' Says This About Producer Karan Johar – Exclusive Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwaland the new web series by Mahima Makwana Show time is currently broadcast on Disney+Hotstar. The series is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and created by Sumit Roy. The series basically addresses the issue of insiders versus outsiders in Bollywood. In a recent interview with ZoomSumit spoke about the USP of the show, its impact on the audience, Karan Johar's reaction after hearing the project, and much more! Sumit Roy on Showtime Sharing the backstory of the series, Sumit said Zoom“The journey of this story started 3-4 years ago. Dharmatic came up with the idea of ​​showing what happens behind the scenes. At that time, there were a lot of conversations around Bollywood. There were a lot of conversations about insiders. , outsiders and other things. Aur uhan pe jitna information tha utna hi misinformation bhi tha. So hamara farz tha ki logoko batana what is actually happening. Bollywood is a crazy and over the top place , and there's a method to the madness. That's what I tried to capture in showtime.” Talking about the audience reaction and Karan Johar's support for the show, the writer told us, “Reaction to Hamara haat mein nahi hai. When I started writing, I knew about Dharma ke ek identity hai, brand value hai, and perception ek hai, but I am not going to be affected by that when I write the series. My writers and I were clear that Hamare Apne experiences hai life, and we were very clear that Hamara ek apna includes hai, and hum woh sach ko screen mein represents karenge. How people will receive it knowing that Karan is a producer is up to them, but I will say that when we wrote it and brought it to Karan, he was cool. He said go for it, and I'm behind “You. It shows how cool he is, what a great guy he is, and what a supporter of our creative voice he was. Baki logo ke haat mein hai ki what they do with it.” Sumit also believes that the show will be able to make an impact in the minds of the audience: “We just didn't create a Bollywood show for entertainment. We wanted to make sure that you get a glimpse of certain things. I think that 2 /3 cheezein jo emerges hokar aya hai, i.e. the relationship between insiders and outsiders, and the undoing of power dynamics hai, suddenly an insider starts to rise and how l “The industry reacts to that, we tried to explore that. Secondly, we tried to explore how the industry reacts when a woman is in a position of power because, in the industry today, there is no There aren't a lot of women in power. It's a culture industry, so if you don't have a right perspective on a particular position of power, it kind of affects the story you're telling. We wanted to explore. Finally, one thing that was very dear to the writers and creators was the theme of superstar tyranny. of what's happened in Bollywood has centered around these black holes that suck up all the energy around them, some of them. It was very interesting to explore, like the influence of a superstar on the way a film is made. How they intervene and change the destiny of the film.” Shedding light on Emraan Hashmi's choice for the role of Raghu Khanna (producer), “This casting came across in a very interesting way. I felt Khanna's character was perfect for Emraan. The genre of booty that Emraan plays was perfect. We offered it to him, and “He jumped on it. He really loved the script and it was great. “ Stay tuned for more news!

