Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor at the 2024 Oscars





Cillian Murphy's performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer won him the first Oscar of his career. “I'm a little overwhelmed, thanks to the Academy,” Murphy began. “Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, this has been the craziest, most exhilarating, most creative journey you have taken me on in the last twenty years. I owe you more than I can say. Thank you so much. “ “Each member of the team, each actor of Oppenheimer, you carried me through. All my fellow nominees: I am truly in awe of you guys. » He continues by thanking his team, then his family: “Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life, and my two boys, Malachy and Aran, who are sitting there. I love you so much.” He finished by saying: “I am a very proud Irishman and I am here tonight. So we made a movie about the man who created the atomic bomb and, for better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimerthe world. I would like to dedicate it to peacemakers around the world. » VALERIE MACON // Getty Images Cillian Murphy and his family arrive at the Oscars. Tonight at the Oscars, Murphy was joined by his wife, Yvonne McGuiness, whom he kissed before taking the stage. His sons Malachy and Aran were also in attendance, marking a rare public appearance for the entire Murphy-McGuiness family. This Oscar victory caps a very good awards season for the Irish actor, who had already won the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild awards for his performance as a theoretical physicist. Oppenheimeralso dominated the awards this year, with Robert Downey Jr. also winning Best Supporting Actor tonight. Ullstein Bild/Getty Images; Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Cillian Murphy, right, and the real Oppenheimer, left. In an interview about Oppenheimer's role, Murphy said“For me, good acting in cinema is all about ‘showing, not telling’ and being able to convey emotions and energy simply through strength, presence or charisma.” He added: “I knew it would be a quiet little performance, because the themes are really huge. What's going on in his heart and in his mind can't be painted in a big way, especially when it's captured on a Imax camera and have it happen. to be shown on a big 80-foot screen. I knew it would have to be delicate and tiny, for the most part.” Related Stories Emilie Burack (she/her) is the senior news editor for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, royals and a range of other topics. Before joining T&C, she was deputy editor at Hi Alma, a Jewish cultural site. Follow her @emburack on Twitter And Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a60009697/cillian-murphy-best-actor-speech-transcript-oscars-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos