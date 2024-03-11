Park Hyung-sik on Doctor Slump, Bollywood, music and more

Pooja Talwar

Unlike happiness, which sometimes seemed vague, unhappiness was always felt. I hit rock bottom in the blink of an eye. And Failure Always Went Hand In Hand With Loneliness, Says Park Hyung-siks' Yeo Jeong Woo In Ongoing K-Drama Doctor Slump.

SLL's recent medical romantic comedy, Doctor Slump, tells the story of two doctors and former classmates Jeong-woo and Nam Han-eul (Park Shin-hye) who reunite after many years. The former high school rivals soon realize they are in the same boat, as both face a career crisis while battling mental health issues.

Who knew the top two students would be taking anti-anxiety medication? Jeong-woo asks Han-eul. Throughout the drama, the two become friends and become each other's biggest supporters and cheerleaders.

Park Hyung-sik's effortless and relatable performance as the confident Jeong-woo, struggling with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), struck a chord with K-drama fans everywhere.

Although affectionately nicknamed Min Min by his legions of fans across the world, after his turn as playful CEO Min-hyuk in Strong Girl goes Bong-soonhe showcased his acting range in shows such as Happiness, Costumes And Our fulfilled youth.

In an exclusive interview with GOOD MORNING! Indiahe's talking about Doctor Slumpreuniting with Park Shin-hye, rekindling her singing career and interest in Bollywood.

In conversation with K-drama superstar Park Hyung-sik

GOOD MORNING!:Congratulation for Doctor Slump! The show struck a chord with its message and thought-provoking storytelling. What was the one thing that attracted you to this show?

Park Hyung-sik: THANKS! I was attracted by Doctor Slump because I thought the series was funny and uplifting, tackling topics like health crises, burnout, and depression without making them too heavy or too light.

SLL HighZium Studio

H! : We sympathize with your character Jeong-woo, a successful doctor and then his disgrace. How did you get into his psyche?

PHS: I referred to my experience so far and visited the hospital of the doctor who advised me, observed the operation, listened to his daily routine and asked questions.

H!: The drama focuses on self-healing and growth, what is the lesson you learned from it?

PHS: I learned the value of family, the importance of friends, a positive mindset to protect myself, and the ability to love myself.

H! :What it was like to return to the screens with Park Shin-hye 11 years later The heirs? You two have great chemistry. How was working together again?

PHS: It was very nice and fun. Park Shin-hye is indeed a great actor.

H! :You can change gender and character, Strong Girl Bong-coming soon has Our fulfilled youth, Happiness And Suits. Over the past few years, has your process and method changed when it comes to storylines and character choices?

PHS: From a young age, I have always been curious and enjoyed challenges, and I think that plays a role in my choice of projects. I think it's the things I've never done before, the new genres and characters that pique my curiosity. Challenges are always scary and intimidating, but I love taking them on.

H! :Your characters are very endearing, there is something very endearing about them. Is it important for you to establish a personal connection with the character before taking on a role?

PHS: I appreciate your kind words. I need to identify with the character and I think when I take on a role and I don't understand or identify with a character, I will never be able to portray it, so I always try to do show of empathy. I think it takes a lot of experience to show more empathy, so I'm always trying to develop within myself.

H! :What are the most important factors you consider when taking on an acting project?

PHS: It depends on the genre of the work, but for Doctor Slumpthe message of the drama was the most important factor.

H! :K-dramas are extremely popular across the world. Your shows (previous and new) continue to top the viewing charts. Does this motivate you, given that actors now have diverse platforms and audiences to tell their stories to?

PHS: Of course it is. I'm very happy and proud as an actor that Korean dramas are appreciated, so I guess I'll have to work harder!

H! :There's a lot of anticipation when your dramas come out, given your worldwide fandom, does that overwhelm you or make you anxious? How do you manage your worldwide popularity?

PHS: In fact, I don't think it's fully understood yet. These interviews continue to amaze me. I am grateful from the bottom of my heart. I think my fans love me for what I have done so far, so I will meet the audience with my work like I did and I will always thank them.

H!: What’s a job you haven’t done yet but would like to try for a role in the future? A genre you want to explore?

PHS: There are a lot of things I haven't done yet in terms of work and genre. When I'm asked this question, I'm usually referring to something I've enjoyed recently. When I watched the original Disney+ series Moving, I thought a story with superpowers would be interesting. Most recently I watched the movie Oppenheimer and it was inspiring, from the direction to the cinematography to the crazy performances from the actors. I said to myself: I want to play a role like that one day.

H!: When you're not playing, what are your hobbies? Do you have any musical recommendations for us?

PHS: All my friends play golf, so I started learning it. I like skydiving. But it's a hobby that I don't get to do often. On the music side, I recently worked on the OST of Doctor Slumpso stay tuned!

H! :How would you describe Park Hyung-sik the actor, in one word?

PHS: Positive.

H! :If you were to meet your character Jeong-woo, what would you like to say to him?

PHS: You are doing great and you are an amazing person. Believe in yourself. No one can take your place. Keep moving forward. You can do it.

H! :Have you had the chance to taste Indian cuisine or watch an Indian movie? Would you like to make a Bollywood film one day?

PHS: I like Indian films 3 idiots. I liked watching it. As for Indian food, I tried curry, naan and tandoori chicken. It is so good! It would be amazing to be in a Bollywood movie! I hope I get the chance!