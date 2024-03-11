Entertainment
Park Hyung-sik on Doctor Slump, Bollywood, music and more
Pooja Talwar
Unlike happiness, which sometimes seemed vague, unhappiness was always felt. I hit rock bottom in the blink of an eye. And Failure Always Went Hand In Hand With Loneliness, Says Park Hyung-siks' Yeo Jeong Woo In Ongoing K-Drama Doctor Slump.
SLL's recent medical romantic comedy, Doctor Slump, tells the story of two doctors and former classmates Jeong-woo and Nam Han-eul (Park Shin-hye) who reunite after many years. The former high school rivals soon realize they are in the same boat, as both face a career crisis while battling mental health issues.
Who knew the top two students would be taking anti-anxiety medication? Jeong-woo asks Han-eul. Throughout the drama, the two become friends and become each other's biggest supporters and cheerleaders.
Park Hyung-sik's effortless and relatable performance as the confident Jeong-woo, struggling with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), struck a chord with K-drama fans everywhere.
Although affectionately nicknamed Min Min by his legions of fans across the world, after his turn as playful CEO Min-hyuk in Strong Girl goes Bong-soonhe showcased his acting range in shows such as Happiness, Costumes And Our fulfilled youth.
In an exclusive interview with GOOD MORNING! Indiahe's talking about Doctor Slumpreuniting with Park Shin-hye, rekindling her singing career and interest in Bollywood.
In conversation with K-drama superstar Park Hyung-sik
GOOD MORNING!:Congratulation for Doctor Slump! The show struck a chord with its message and thought-provoking storytelling. What was the one thing that attracted you to this show?
Park Hyung-sik: THANKS! I was attracted by Doctor Slump because I thought the series was funny and uplifting, tackling topics like health crises, burnout, and depression without making them too heavy or too light.
H! : We sympathize with your character Jeong-woo, a successful doctor and then his disgrace. How did you get into his psyche?
PHS: I referred to my experience so far and visited the hospital of the doctor who advised me, observed the operation, listened to his daily routine and asked questions.
H!: The drama focuses on self-healing and growth, what is the lesson you learned from it?
PHS: I learned the value of family, the importance of friends, a positive mindset to protect myself, and the ability to love myself.
H! :What it was like to return to the screens with Park Shin-hye 11 years later The heirs? You two have great chemistry. How was working together again?
PHS: It was very nice and fun. Park Shin-hye is indeed a great actor.
H! :You can change gender and character, Strong Girl Bong-coming soon has Our fulfilled youth, Happiness And Suits. Over the past few years, has your process and method changed when it comes to storylines and character choices?
PHS: From a young age, I have always been curious and enjoyed challenges, and I think that plays a role in my choice of projects. I think it's the things I've never done before, the new genres and characters that pique my curiosity. Challenges are always scary and intimidating, but I love taking them on.
H! :Your characters are very endearing, there is something very endearing about them. Is it important for you to establish a personal connection with the character before taking on a role?
PHS: I appreciate your kind words. I need to identify with the character and I think when I take on a role and I don't understand or identify with a character, I will never be able to portray it, so I always try to do show of empathy. I think it takes a lot of experience to show more empathy, so I'm always trying to develop within myself.
H! :What are the most important factors you consider when taking on an acting project?
PHS: It depends on the genre of the work, but for Doctor Slumpthe message of the drama was the most important factor.
H! :K-dramas are extremely popular across the world. Your shows (previous and new) continue to top the viewing charts. Does this motivate you, given that actors now have diverse platforms and audiences to tell their stories to?
PHS: Of course it is. I'm very happy and proud as an actor that Korean dramas are appreciated, so I guess I'll have to work harder!
H! :There's a lot of anticipation when your dramas come out, given your worldwide fandom, does that overwhelm you or make you anxious? How do you manage your worldwide popularity?
PHS: In fact, I don't think it's fully understood yet. These interviews continue to amaze me. I am grateful from the bottom of my heart. I think my fans love me for what I have done so far, so I will meet the audience with my work like I did and I will always thank them.
H!: What’s a job you haven’t done yet but would like to try for a role in the future? A genre you want to explore?
PHS: There are a lot of things I haven't done yet in terms of work and genre. When I'm asked this question, I'm usually referring to something I've enjoyed recently. When I watched the original Disney+ series Moving, I thought a story with superpowers would be interesting. Most recently I watched the movie Oppenheimer and it was inspiring, from the direction to the cinematography to the crazy performances from the actors. I said to myself: I want to play a role like that one day.
H!: When you're not playing, what are your hobbies? Do you have any musical recommendations for us?
PHS: All my friends play golf, so I started learning it. I like skydiving. But it's a hobby that I don't get to do often. On the music side, I recently worked on the OST of Doctor Slumpso stay tuned!
H! :How would you describe Park Hyung-sik the actor, in one word?
PHS: Positive.
H! :If you were to meet your character Jeong-woo, what would you like to say to him?
PHS: You are doing great and you are an amazing person. Believe in yourself. No one can take your place. Keep moving forward. You can do it.
H! :Have you had the chance to taste Indian cuisine or watch an Indian movie? Would you like to make a Bollywood film one day?
PHS: I like Indian films 3 idiots. I liked watching it. As for Indian food, I tried curry, naan and tandoori chicken. It is so good! It would be amazing to be in a Bollywood movie! I hope I get the chance!
|
Sources
2/ https://in.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/20240311304279/korean-actor-park-hyung-sik-interview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Park Hyung-sik on Doctor Slump, Bollywood, music and more
- Virginia Men's Tennis | No. 3 Virginia Downs No. 15 Duke, 6-1
- What happened to Emma Stones' Oscars dress?
- Expert explainer: Is Canada in for another extreme fire season?
- PM Modi launches Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway, says it will change the lives of people in NCR | Delhi News
- Turkey to step up militant attacks as Erdogan courts nationalists
- BRI could unlock film distribution potential in Asia, Antara producer says – World
- On-chip all-optical frequency division using a single laser
- Jacksonville vs. Florida State International Predictions and Picks
- Xi Jinping | China's parliament concludes annual meeting with calls to support President Xi Jinping's vision and support the economy
- Jimmy Kimmel ordered not to read Donald Trump's Oscar message
- Jimmy Buffett “Keep the Party On” Hollywood Bowl All-Star Tribute Show