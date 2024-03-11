Malachy McCourt, actor, memoirist and Gadabout, dies at 92





Malachy McCourt, who fled a melancholy childhood in Ireland for America, where he used his gibberish and accent to become a professional Irishman as a comedian, bartender and successful memoirist, died Monday in Manhattan. He was 92 years old. His death, which occurred in hospital, was confirmed by his wife, Diana McCourt. He suffered from heart disease, several types of cancer and muscle degeneration. In 1952, when he was 20, Mr. McCourt, born in Brooklyn, returned to New York. He boarded from Ireland on a ticket paid for with $200 in savings sent by his older brother, Frank McCourt, who had emigrated earlier and worked as a public school English teacher. Frank would also become a late author, whose books included the Pulitzer Prize-winning autobiographical Angelas Ashes (1996). Malachy left school in Limerick at the age of 13, two years after his hard-drinking father abandoned the family, leaving his mother, Angela, to raise four of their seven surviving children. The family, Malachy wrote, was not poor, but poverty-stricken.

Coming out of this life, the things that get you are the twin evils of shame on one shoulder and the fear of the devil on the other, he told the New York Times in 1998. Shame says you come from nothing, that you are nobody, they will find you. I'm sorry for what you and your mother did. Fear says what's the point of bothering, of drinking as much as you can, of dulling the pain. As a result, shame takes care of the past, fear takes care of the future, and it is not possible to live in the present. In the mid-1980s he stopped drinking and smoking. Mr. McCourt, barrel-chested and red-bearded, appeared regularly in soap operas, including Ryan's Hope, in which he had a recurring role as a bartender and had small roles in several films. In the 1950s, he opened what was considered Manhattan's first singles bar: Malachys, on the Upper East Side.

Despite all its particularities, his bestseller A Monk Swimming in 1998 (the title evokes the author's poor hearing of Hail Mary, Blessed are you, among women) and Sing my song (2000) would evoke an inevitable comparison with his brother's autobiography. I was blamed not being my brother, he lamented, slyly adding, I now promise all these naysayers that one day I will write to Angelas Ashes and change my name to Frank McCourt.

In his review of A Monk Swimming in The Times, Christopher Lehmann-Haupt wrote that where Frank is restrained and tragic, Malachy is outrageous and comic, which may be due in large part to the fact that the younger brother focuses heavily on part about his whiskey-fueled barfly antics, pretending to be happy in America. , rather than the anguish he left behind while struggling to survive in Ireland.

The big psycho babble today is dysfunctional families, Mr. McCourt told the Times in 1988. Well, I've never met one that was functional. In Limerick, a dysfunctional family was one that could afford to drink but didn't. Malachy Gerard McCourt was born September 20, 1931 in Brooklyn. His father, also named Malachy, had fled the British for New York as a terrorist or a patriot in the Irish Republican Army, depending on the storyteller's point of view. His father met his mother, Angela Sheehan, after he was released from prison for carjacking a truck. The McCourts returned to Ireland to look for work during the Depression after the death of their 7-week-old daughter. Malachi was 3 years old.

I was a smiling little guy with an angry heart and murderous instincts, he wrote, adding that his relatives and neighbors described him as cute, which in Ireland meant cunning and sneaky. Relatively few entries on his CV are verifiable (or would be if he had already bothered to write one). Among Mr. McCourt's intimates, however, his genuine exploits, embellished or even fabricated, but now folkloric, seem perfectly plausible. The truth, he admitted, was that I knew I could do nothing but tell stories and lies. The cover of Mr. McCourt's best-selling memoir, published in 1999. Credit… Hyperion One of his childhood goals was to become an American gangster; The worst outcome, he thought, would have been to get caught and be guaranteed shelter and food. (His brother Frank recalled in Angelas Ashes that after stealing lemonade and bread for the family, Malachy said it was only what Robin Hood would have done.) He was 11 when he first went to a bar with another preteen (who was going to be a priest) and ordered a cider and porter (after which we got stirred), topped off with whiskey.

The taste for alcohol allowed me to be intelligent, charming and behave scandalously, he writes. Acting also allowed me to not be me. As a young student, he also escaped into books. He read voraciously, but failed the basic primary certificate at Leamys National School. (In 2002, the Irish Department of Education and Science awarded Mr McCourt his first honorary primary school certificate. They called this the only academic honor I have ever received.) At 15, he enrolled at the Irish Defense Forces Music School in Dublin, but for Malachy, the army and the trumpet did not get along. He left for England, where, Frank McCourt recalls, he was hired as a caretaker at a wealthy boarding school and he walked around happy and smiling as if he were the equal of any boy at the school and everyone knows when you work in an English boarding school. At school you're supposed to bow your head and drag your feet like a true Irish servant. He was fired. He then welded wheels at a bicycle factory and shoveled coal at a Coventry gasworks until his brother Frank saved $200 to take him to America. There he washed dishes, worked on the docks, sold Bibles on Fire Island, served in the army and, novelist Frank Conroy wrote in the New York Times Book Review, became a professional Irishman, something for which one cannot hardly blame him, since his Irish character was all he had.

Among Mr. McCourt's other exploits: smuggling gold bars from Switzerland to India; auditioning cold for an Off Broadway production, which led to her first stage role, in The Tinkers Wedding; being cast in Reversal of Fortune, Bonfire of the Vanities and other films; playing Henry VIII in commercials for Imperial margarine and Reeses peanut butter cups; and jobs as a radio and television presenter (I couldn't wait to hear what I had to say next).

His first marriage, to Linda Wachsman, ended in divorce. An on-again, off-again romance with Diana Huchthausen Galin culminated in marriage in 1965. Besides Mrs. McCourt, he is survived by a daughter from his first marriage, Siobhan McCourt; a son from this marriage, Malachy Jr.; two sons from his second marriage, Conor and Cormac; a daughter-in-law, Nina Galin; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson. Frank McCourt died in 2009. Malachy and Ms. McCourt had lived in the same apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side for 59 years. Distinguishing between Mr. McCourt's stories and his lies was a foolish task. Both were so mesmerizing. There was, for example, his meeting with Prince Philip at a reception at the Park Avenue Armory for the New York Rugby Club. He introduced himself to the prince, who immediately recognized Mr. McCourt's accent and asked him how he liked America. I love it here, he replied. George was stupid to let it go. To which the prince would have replied (discerning the allusion to his royal predecessor): We all make mistakes.

Or the time she was asked to check her overcoat to comply with a restaurant's dress code. He went to his car, took off all his clothes, put his coat back on, returned to the restaurant, and this time blithely obeyed the house rules when the attendant beckoned him with a deposit ticket. A silence fell over the room, much the same, I imagine, as when Jesus bid farewell to his apostles and left the upper room forever at the Last Supper, Mr. McCourt wrote. I had the fleeting thought that it was my uncircumcised state that was the cause of this consternation, and I prayed that there would be no opportunistic mohel among my attackers.

In 2006, he ran for governor of New York as a Green Party candidate, which was entirely appropriate. He opposed the war in Iraq and, as part of his environmental agenda, suggested a prohibitive levy on chewing gum. He received 42,000 votes, or about 1 percent of the total, which was enough to qualify for a distant third place. (Eliot Spitzer was the winner.) Despite his poor health in subsequent years, which required palliative care, Mr. McCourt was released in 2022 because, as the Times put it in a profile of him, he was not dying fast enough. This prompted a friend, the Irish American novelist Colum McCann, to say: Who but Malachy McCourt could outrun the workhouse?

Shortly afterward, Mr. McCourt again began co-hosting a Sunday morning radio show on WBAI. In March last year, as the lights were about to go down on the opening night of Craic Fest, an annual Irish film and music festival in New York, he rushed into the audience and received a round of applause. It wouldn't be a party, he announced, without Malachy McCourt. As a member of a species with a 100 percent mortality rate, but in denial of death, Mr. McCourt said he had belatedly learned to accept and let go and simply maintain a sense of humor in the face of this absurd condition in which humans find themselves. As for immortalizing the past that created this condition, he advised his fellow memoirists: Write what shames you most and never judge your own material; you will always find him guilty. He added: Never show anything to your loved ones. This advice was brought up in an incident in 1977, when he and Frank were performing an early version of their play A Couple of Blaguards, which they presented as a light-hearted look at Ireland. In the middle of the performance, a spectator stood up and shouted: It wasn't like that! It's a whole bunch of lies! It was their mother. Alex Traub reports contributed.

