Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for altering Mother's Day photo

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has taken responsibility and apologized for an altered official photo which has been recalled by a number of international news agencies over concerns it may have been manipulated.

Kate said she was sorry for any confusion caused by the image, after her photo-editing experiment sparked scrutiny from Kensington Palace and increased confusion over Kate's prolonged absence from the public eye.

The photo, released on Sunday to mark Mother's Day in the UK, was Kate's first official photo since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

But within hours of its publication by Kensington Palace, four major photo agencies issued kill notices, expressing concerns about its alteration.

An initial review of the image by CNN identified at least two areas that appear to show evidence of potential manipulation, including the cuff of Princess Charlotte's sleeve and a zipper on the left side of the Princess of Wales' jacket .

Catherine wrote on X: Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photo we shared yesterday.

But this brief statement is unlikely to dispel questions about the photograph. The palace did not provide further details on what aspects of the image Catherine was attempting to alter, or whether the released photo was a composite combining multiple photographs from the same session.

Overlaying multiple images to create a composite is not an uncommon practice, but photo agencies that distribute images to media outlets around the world have strict guidelines for editing and generally only allow very minor changes to photographs.

The family traditionally posts a family photo on Mother's Day, but this year's image emerged amid intrigue and confusion over Kate's prolonged absence following her operation in January.

Those questions were briefly put to rest on Sunday by the release of the image, which Kensington Palace said was taken by William, Prince of Wales.

But the controversy that followed only intensified the saga. Late Sunday evening, several major photo agencies sent out kill notices, advising their clients to stop using the image. He had made the front pages of several British newspapers and international news sites, including CNN, before concerns about him were identified.

The Associated Press noted that upon closer inspection, it appears the source manipulated the image. Agence France-Presse said it removed the photo due to an editorial problem.

In a note to clients, the agency wrote: “It has emerged that this photo released today by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her children had been altered and has therefore been removed from the agency's systems. 'AFP.

PA Images and Getty Images also killed the photo.

The palace has faced growing public pressure to share more information about the future queen in recent weeks, but it has taken a strong line on protecting her privacy.

Amid a wave of conspiracy theories on social media regarding Kate's fate, Kensington Palace reiterated late last month that it had made clear in January the timetable for the princess's recovery and that the directions were maintained. Furthermore, a royal source told CNN that she continued to do well.

She is not expected to make any official appearances before Easter.

Following the controversy, a royal source told CNN on Monday that the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to share an informal family photo for Mother's Day. It was an amateur family photo to which the princess had made minor changes, the source said, echoing Catherine's statement.

The royal source did not explain why the royals were not transparent about the edits when sharing the image with news media and photo agencies.