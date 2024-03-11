Oscars 2024 Recap: Highlights, Winners

Oppenheimer was the opposite of a bomb at the 2024 Oscars, winning seven Oscars during the ceremony – including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, Original Score, Cinematography and Film Editing.

The universal historical epic earned actors Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. their first Oscars for best actor and supporting actor, respectively, while Christopher Nolan won best director – also his first win after eight nominations.

Nolan said while accepting his Academy Award for Best Director: “The films are just over 100 years old. I mean, imagine being there for 100 years in painting or theater. We don't know where this incredible journey will take us. But knowing that you think I'm one of them is very important to me.

Murphy immediately thanked his longtime collaborator Nolan and his producer-wife Emma Thomas. “This has been the craziest, most exhilarating, most creative journey you have taken me on in the last 20 years, I owe you more than I can say,” said Murphy, who added that he was a proud Irishman in his speech. “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimer's world. I would really like to dedicate it to peacemakers around the world.

“I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” Robert Downey Jr. said in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor. THE Oppenheimer The star also thanked his wife, Susan, whom he compared to a veterinarian who “found a snarling pet, and you brought me back to life.” He also stressed that he needed the role in Oppenheimer more than the film needed from him, closing his speech to thank his entertainment lawyer of 40 years who, Downey noted, spent those years “trying to insure me and get me out of the hole.”

Poor things Star Emma Stone won her second Academy Award for Best Actress. “The other night I was panicking … that maybe something like this could happen,” she said. “Yorgos [Lanthimos, director of Poor Things] said to me: “Please get out of there. » And he was right, because it's not about me. This is a team that came together to create something greater than the sum of its parts. And that’s the best thing about filmmaking. it's all of us together. And I am deeply honored to share this with every cast member, every crew member, and every person who put their love, care, and genius into the making of this film.

Leftovers Star Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the night's top prize, the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, for her role in the Focus Features film directed by Alexander Payne. “I didn’t think I was supposed to do this as a career,” Randolph said through tears. “I started out as a singer and my mother said, 'Cross this street to this theater department.' There is something for you there. And I thank my mother for doing it. While thanking the many loved ones who have supported her throughout her career, Randolph reflected on her own path to self-acceptance. “For so long. I always wanted to be different,” she added. “Now I realize I just need to be myself and I thank you for seeing me.”

The UK won its first Oscar for Best International Feature Film, with A24 The area of ​​interest win the category. Writer-director Jonathan Glazer accepted the award on behalf of the UK: “All of our choices have been made to reflect us and confront us in the present, not to say look what they did back then, but rather to watch. [at] what we are doing now. Our film shows where dehumanization leads to its worst level; it has shaped our entire past and present. said Glazer, who referred to his longtime collaborator and producer James Wilson. “Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the hijacking of the Holocaust by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people – whether victims of the October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all are victims of this dehumanization.

The prize for best feature documentary went to 20 days in Mariupol, which director Mstyslav Chernov says is the first Ukrainian film to win an Oscar. “I will probably be the first director on this stage to say that I wish I had never made this film,” Chernov said. “I wish I could exchange this for Russia which will never attack Ukraine, will never occupy our cities.” The director added: “We can ensure that the record of history is set right and the truth prevails, and the people of Mariupol and those who gave their lives will never be forgotten. Because cinema makes memory, and memory makes history. »

Neon lights Anatomy of a fall won Best Original Screenplay, with director Justine Triet and her writing partner Arthur Harari accepting the Oscar. “It’ll help me get through my midlife crisis, I think,” Triet said.

American fiction the writer-director won the Oscar for adapted screenplay for the Amazon MGM Studios film, based on the novel by Percival Everett erasure. “I've talked a lot about how many people have written off this movie, and I worry that sometimes it seems vindictive, and I don't want to be vindictive — I'm not a vindictive person anymore,” Jefferson said in his speech. which elicited loud applause from the audience. “It’s more of a plea to recognize that there are so many people who want the opportunity that I was given. I understand that this is a risk averse industry, I get it. But $200 million films are also a risk, and it doesn't always work, but you still take the risk. Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar earned director Wes Anderson his first Academy Award for Best Live-Action Short Film, but the director was not present to accept the award. Neither did Hayao Miyazaki, who won his second Oscar for best animated feature with The boy and the heron. The Oscar for best documentary short film went to The last repair shopwhile the animated short went to The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko. The directors of the latter were joined on stage by Sean Ono Lennon, executive producer of the project.

In the craft categories, Searchlight's Poor things won Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design and Costume Design, while Oppenheimer won best cinematography and best editing. The Best Visual Effects award went to the team behind Toho's Godzilla minus one. The film, directed by Takashi Yamazaki (who was part of the Oscar-winning visual effects team), is the first in the Godzilla franchise that was nominated for an Oscar. The area of ​​interest beat out more bombastic competition to win the Oscar for best sound.

Stopping the show was Ryan Gosling's rousing performance of barbie“I'm Just Ken”, which featured a full company of Kens – plus songwriter Mark Ronson and Slash on guitar and barbie co-stars Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben – Adir join Gosling on stage. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell received a standing ovation for their rendition of “What Was I Made For?” » by Barbie. American Symphony Jon Batiste performed the love song “It Never Went Away” from the Netflix documentary, while Becky G performed 15-time nominee Diane Warren's song. Flamin' Hot listen to “The Fire Inside”. The Osage Singers also performed the original tribal song “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Oscar for best original song went to Eilish and O'Connell, their second win after composing the James Bond theme song. No time to die. OppenheimerLudwig Göransson of , also took home his second win for Best Original Score.

Throughout the ceremony, last year's Oscar winners were joined by previous winners to introduce the nominees for their respective categories. Jamie Lee Curtis, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o and Mary Steenburgen presented Best Supporting Actress; Mahershala Ali, Ke Huy Quan, Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell and Christoph Waltz presented the award for Best Supporting Actor; Nicolas Cage, Brendan Fraser, Ben Kingsley, Matthew McConaughey and Forest Whitaker presented the Best Actor award; Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Lange, Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh presented best actress.

Kimmel returned to host the event for the fourth year, lightly roasting the nominees in the front rows of the audience before finishing his monologue to highlight the resilience of the actors and writers who marched on the picket lines during the WGA and Last year's SAG-AFTRA. “As pretentious and superficial as it may be, at its core it is a union town. It's not just a bunch of botox-sensitive nepo babies, Hailey Bieber smoothie drinks, diabetes prescription abuse, gluten-sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering chihuahuas,” joked Kimmel, before inviting crew members below the line to come on stage to bow. . “This is a coalition of hard-working, mentally tough American workers, women and men who would 100 percent die if we were to even touch the handle of the shovel. »

The ceremony, which was scheduled to begin an hour earlier than usual, was slightly delayed after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic in Hollywood, stranding many guests en route to the Dolby Theater. (“Don't worry, [the show] will still end very, very late. We're already over five minutes – I'm not kidding,” Kimmel joked.) The war between Israel and Hamas was directly discussed during the red carpet, with stars like Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Ramy Youseff, Mahershala Ali, Mark Ruffalo. , Mark Ronson and Ava DuVernay wearing red Artists4Ceasefire pins to support an end to the fighting and provide humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Despite the late start, the Oscars ended five minutes early — but that didn't stop Kimmel from sharing a scathing review of the show from former President Donald Trump, who attacked the host on Truth Social. “Was there EVER a worse [sic] HOST as Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars. Her introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be,” Trump posted, to which Kimmel responded on air: “I I'm surprised you're still standing. Is your prison sentence not over?