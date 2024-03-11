John Patrick Shanley struggles with God and destiny

It’s been a good few months catching up on the work of playwright John Patrick Shanley. Last fall, the Lucille Lortel Theater presented a revival of Shanley's seedy, stormy, aggressive love story from 1983, with Danny and the Deep Blue Sea's production being the most notable, looking back on it, for her announcement of a new level of ambition in the part of Aubrey Plaza, who played the role of the tough, lost Roberta.

Now, this spring, the time of Lent is perhaps appropriate, for this God-haunted writer there is a Shanley double bill. Doubt: A Parable, his Pulitzer Prize-winning 2004 drama about a difficult episode in a Catholic school and parish, is being revived at the Todd Haimes Theater, produced by the Roundabout and directed by Scott Ellis. Shanley's new play Brooklyn Laundry, a tragi-comic romance about the excruciating fickleness of fate, is at Manhattan Theater Clubs New York City Center Stage I, under Shanley's own direction.

Shanley's plays are, in some ways, perfect examples of this form. He does the classic thing: bring people into a room and make them talk in a way that triggers an unlikely action. He often writes in pairs, eschewing party scenes or crowded rooms full of overlapping speeches; instead, Shanley frequently asks one person to meet another, one couple at a time, letting the conversation become dialectical, almost boxing, drawing new situations, social and personal, out of a head-on verbal confrontation. If the people of Shanley occasionally say or do improbable or unrealistic things, it is only because of their supernatural willingness to roll up their sleeves and speak out rather than fight. There is a hint of violence in much of his work, just as the possibility of bloodshed hangs over so much political rhetoric. The subtext in both cases: all this yapping is what we do to avoid war.

The doubt is triggered by a sort of philosophical discourse between two nuns. Sister Aloysius (Amy Ryan), principal of a Catholic school in the Bronx, is an emissary from the past. She believes that discipline is the true path to godliness and good education, and that an educationist should not insinuate himself into friendships with students. She scolds a new teacher, Sister James (Zoe Kazan), an obviously friendly and gentle presence. Sister Aloysius accuses the young woman of being far too invested, to the point of subtle narcissism, as her students appreciate her so much.

Sister Aloysius: Don't let yourself be charmed by intelligence. Not theirs. And not yours. I think you are a competent teacher, Sister James, but perhaps not our best teacher. The best teachers don't perform, they encourage students to perform. Sister James: Am I playing? Sister Aloysius: Like on a Broadway stage. Sister James: Oh dear. I had no conception! Sister Aloysius: You show off. You like to see yourself three meters tall in their eyes.

Lines like these are good for a laugh, but their deeper implications turn dark pretty quickly. Sister James noticed that one of her students, Donald Muller, the boy never appears in the room, but it is the site of her most poignant conversations and has become an object of special attention to the parish priest , Father Flynn (Liev Schreiber), whose poetic, intellectually insightful sermon on the theme of doubt is the first thing we hear in the play. The priest and child spent time alone together, and after one encounter, Donald returned to Sister James' class acting strangely, his breath reminiscent of sacramental wine.

Sister James is reluctant to assume the worst of Father Flynn: he seems like a nice guy, open and warm, and willing to consider secular songs such as Frosty the Snowman for the school Christmas pageant. Sister Aloysius hates this idea: Frosty the Snowman espouses a pagan belief in magic, she says. The snowman comes to life when an enchanted hat is put on his head. If the music were darker, we would realize that the images are disturbing and the song heretical… It should be banned from the airwaves.

Father Flynn finds this attitude intolerant and invokes Vatican II, the ecumenical council whose aim was to open the Roman Catholic Church to the modern world, to encourage lowering the walls of formality between priests, nuns and people who 'they serve. But open doors and lower walls can create space for demons to roam unhindered, and Shanley suggests how attackers might twist the logic of Vatican II for their own nefarious purposes.

At best, doubt is a matter of formality. Sister Aloysius adheres with concern to the rules prohibiting individual meetings between priests and nuns. The only three-person scene comes when the nuns lure Father Flynn into Sister Aloysius's office to ambush him over Donald. She wants to prevent the kind of head–head that constitutes the texture of Shanley's dramaturgy. When, at Flynn's insistence, a tête-à-tête finally occurs, something like the truth begins to emerge just as the dance of formalities fades.

Donald's mother, Mrs. Muller (a touching Quincy Tyler Bernstine), is summoned to Sister Aloysius' office, where she is alarmed by the formal setting; Like anyone who has, at one time or another, been to school, she knows that the principal's office is synonymous with trouble. I prefer to avoid this static. Donald is the only black student at the school and he transferred from a public school where they were going to kill him, his mother said. Horribly, Ms. Muller would prefer that Donald, an eighth grader, stay until June, regardless of the nature of the relationship between him and Father Flynn, so that he can get into a good high school and, later, at University. Maybe some of these boys want to get caught, she reasons. What you may not know is that my son is… like that. Bernstine plays the role with touching pathos and monstrous control, the kind that one only develops under the crushing weight of that worst American formality: the color line.

Much like Doubt, Shanley's new play, Brooklyn Laundry, uses a series of deeply meaningful duets. Fran (a moving Cecily Strong) and Owen (David Zayas) meet at a laundromat owned by Owen. Early in their first discussion, Owen casually mentions God, which sets Fran off. Do you believe in God? she asks, in irritated disbelief. Yes why not? Owen said. He hit the jackpot by winning two settlements and is now his own boss. Case closed. This question, although it never comes up, at least not explicitly, is of radical importance for the rest of the action. Fran is a bit like the biblical Job: she has a dying sister with two children, and before the end of the play, even more horrible and incredible contingencies arise in her life like a plague of locusts. It never stages a confrontation with God or with destiny, as Job does, but the play never ceases to wonder, as if in amazement, why things happen this way and whether a budding love can survive the slings and to the arrows of a seemingly unguided existence. .

As Fran talks and talks not only with Owen but also with his ailing sister, Trish (Florencia Lozano), and their other, more uptight sister, Susie (Andrea Syglowski), it's hard not to think about how two of her interests Shanley’s sustainable developments, brilliantly displayed. in these pieces, fit together. God and destiny on one side speak on the other. Eventually, Fran and Owen have dinner, both rich in mushrooms. The lights shine, and little by little their fears subside and they begin to confide. This is the best conversation I've ever had! Fran said. The endless volley of speeches in Shanley's plays, one utterance after another, is its own local theology. Life has more meaning when you stop and talk about it.