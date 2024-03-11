Crossword March 11 2024 Answers





Off the Grid: Sally Breaks Down USA TODAY's Daily Crossword, Breaking News There are spoilers ahead. You may want to solve today's riddle before reading any further! latest news Builder: Jake Halperin Editor:Anna Gundlach Synopsis of the crossword theme NECK PILLOWS (17A: Air travel cushions)

NETFLIX SHOWS (39A: “Ozark” and “GLOW,” for two)

NERF ARROWS (64A: Plush Projectiles) Each thematic answer CUTS the word NEWS, with NE- at the beginning of the answer and -WS at the end: NOCK PILLOW.S., NOTFLIX SHOW.S., NORF ARROW.S.. What I learned from today's puzzle OHIO (14A: Rust Belt State) The Rust Belt is a region in the Northeast and Midwest of the United States that was previously known as the “Steel Belt.” The Rust Belt has been affected by deindustrialization and economic decline, particularly in the steel, automobile manufacturing, and coal mining sectors. The rust belt has no precise boundaries; it includes parts of OHIO, Michigan, Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Missouri. Several OHIO cities have experienced a significant (5-26%) decline in population over the past 20 years. Random Thoughts and Interesting Things CVS (11A: Pharmacy chain whose receipts can be measured in feet) This clue made me laugh and I immediately knew the answer. Retail pharmacy chain CVS is known for its long receipts, which have been the subject of many jokes and memes. The receipts contain several coupons. CVS customers have the choice to opt out of long receipts and receive coupon offers digitally.

KABOOM (15A: cartoon explosion sound) and POW (61A: cartoon explosion sound) When two puzzle answers are indicated the same way, it is called a clue echo. I'm a fan of echoing clues, which sometimes make me think, “Wait a minute. Didn't I already answer that question?” I particularly enjoyed this KABOOM-POW duo.

DEKE (21A: sneaky hockey play) and NICE SAVE (3D: compliment for a goalie) In ice hockey, a DEKE is a feint that drags an opposing player out of position. DEKE is a shortening of the word decoy. This perfectly meets NICE SAVE. I'm not a particularly sporty person. As such, I like to say that “(almost) everything I know about sport, I learned from crosswords”. This is true here; I learned the word DEKE thanks to Riddle of July 3, 2020.

NETFLIX SHOWS (39A: “Ozark” and “GLOW,” for two) Ozark is a NETFLIX show about a couple who move their family to the Lake of the Ozarks region of central Missouri to set up a money laundering operation. Fun fact: Although the series is set in a Lake of the Ozarks resort, most of the filming takes place in the Atlanta, Georgia area. THE NETFLIX SHOW Shine is about the 1980s syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit, Magnifiques Dames de Lutte.

APPLE (46A: Creator of Siri) and SMS (10D: 31-Down sending format) and IOS (23D: Siri Platform) and TEXTS (31D: Phone messages) This quartet of related elements seems to form a mini-theme . SMS stands for Short Message/Messaging Service, and IOS (formatted as iOS) is APPLE's iPhone operating system.

USSR (49A: world power until 1991) From 1922 to 1991, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), also known as the Soviet Union, was a country composed of 15 national republics. It was ruled by the communist part of the Soviet Union. The USSR has been in the news for so much of my life that I sometimes forget that it didn't exist when my children were alive.

TOKYO (4D: Sony headquarters city) The Sony Group company is the largest producer of image sensors and the second largest camera manufacturer (after Canon). Sony's headquarters is located in TOKYO, Japan.

WALDEN (6D: Memoirs of Thoreau's Cabin Life) In the 1850s, essayist and philosopher Henry David Thoreau spent two years, two months, and two days in a cabin he built near Walden Pond, near Concord, Massachusetts. The time Thoreau spent living in the cabin became the subject of his memoir, WALDEN; or Life in the Woodspublished in 1854.

TRAN (24D: actress Kelly Marie) Kelly Marie TRAN plays Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi And Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Interestingly, Kelly Marie TRAN had never watched a Star Wars films before auditioning for the role.

MARLO (25D: Thomas, actress from “That Girl”) This girl is a television show that originally aired from 1966 to 1971. MARLO Thomas starred as Ann Marie, a woman who moved to New York to try to become an actress. This girl was one of the first television sitcoms to feature a single woman (who was not a servant or living with her parents) as the main character.

ITALY (35D: Where to find Pisa and pizza) Pisa is a city in northern ITALY which is home to the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa. Pizza is one of my favorite foods; he is originally from ITALY. The alliteration in this clue is funny.

SAFE WORD (41D: BDSM “stop” signal) A SAFE WORD is a pre-agreed signal used to stop BDSM role play. In 2018, a survey by Lovehoney (an adult sex toy brand) found that the most common SAFE WORD was “red,” followed by “pineapple.”

ATHENS (46D: Capital named after a Greek goddess) ATHENS is the capital and largest city of Greece. In Greek mythology, Athena, the goddess of wisdom, crafts and war, and Poseidon, the god of the sea, are said to have competed for the patronage of ATHENS. Poseidon struck a rock with his trident, causing a spring of salt water to appear. Athena planted an olive tree. The king of ATHENS, who judged the competition, realized that the city would benefit from the fruit, oil and wood produced by the tree, and declared Athena the patroness of ATHENS.

NPR (55D: “Tiny Desk Concerts” network) Small office gigs are exactly what they sound like. Artists perform a concert behind a small desk in the NPR offices. The small office is that of NPR's Bob Boilen, host of All songs taken into account. In 2008, Bob Boilen complained about crowd noise at concerts and joked that folk singer Laura Gibson should perform at his office. A month later, he invited her to do just that, recorded the performance and posted it online. NPR Small office gigs the series now includes more than 800 concerts.

AED (65D: device that a paramedic can shout “Clear!” before use) An automated external defibrillator, or AED, is a portable device that can diagnose life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias and treat them through the application of electricity that then allows the heart to restore an efficient rhythm. The abbreviation EMT in the clue, for emergency medical technician, tells the solver that the answer will be an abbreviation. Today's puzzle features a classic USA TODAY theme mechanic, BREAK a word so that part of the word appears at the beginning of the theme answer and the rest of the word appears at the end. Today, the word in the news is NEW. I enjoyed this theme and think it's particularly appropriate as today's BREAKING NEWS marks the start of this Off the Grid column. Let me introduce myself. My name is Sally Hoelscher, crossword creator and editor. Since June 2020, I have been blogging about USA TODAY crosswords on my personal blog site, Sally's take on USA TODAY crosswords. I am excited to continue my writing here in Off-grid! For those of you who have been readers of Sally's point of view, Thank you for following me. Although the name and location are new, my goals remain to provide informative, conversational and personable analysis of the USA TODAY crossword. For new readers, welcome! I look forward to getting to know each other as we solve the USA TODAY crossword together. Feel free to send me an email; I love hearing from readers. Thank you, Jake, for this delightful and aptly titled puzzle. For more on USA TODAY crosswords

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/puzzles/crosswords/sally-hoelscher/2024/03/11/daily-crossword-analysis/72856491007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos