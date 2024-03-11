Babil Khan reacts to his absence from parties, talks about social anxiety | Bollywood

Babil Khan, known for being honest and outspoken, recently opened up about his childhood memories. Babil, who was hailed for his acting prowess in Netflix series The Railway Men, opened up in an interaction with MenXP. He also reflected on his late father, Irrfan Khan. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. (Also Read | Babil Khan shares a photo of Irrfan: He always forgot his own birthday) Babil Khan recently opened up about his social anxiety and missing parties.

Babil Khan opens up about social anxiety

The actor, when asked about his absence from the parties, replied: “Because I am not a child of stars. Baba was not a contemporary star in any way. But now he has become one because of all this chatter. He is different. You can't put it in a box. I go to parties sometimes. I suffer from social anxiety, and that's not the only reason. I like to stay alone. I like to work on who I am.

Babil Khan recalls heartbreaking memories of Irrfan

Babil also revealed that Irrfan's huge fans often scare him. The actor said: “So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing towards him and that hand is taken away, for the child, I think it's very traumatic. I had a distance from my father, a physical distance because he shot a lot, but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there.

On the occasion of Irrfan's birth anniversary, Babil penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and wrote: Do you know what is difficult? Remembering the ecstasy in his voice when he lifted it in exaltation to shout BBILUUUU!!! every time he saw me. Remember then how painful it would be to lose him during the barren periods when he would be away shooting. It's impossible to remember how his beard felt on my fingers when I scratched his cheek while he read his script or how my fingers rested gently on his eyelids when he took a nap. His voice was brilliantly deep, but it evoked nothing more than a gentle prayer on my part, a prayer that could only arise from within when an external force had calmed your existential nervousness until immobility.

