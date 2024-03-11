Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. wins best supporting actor for Oppenheimer: watch his speech





At the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday evening, Robert Downey Jr.won his first-ever Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss, chairman of the newly created Atomic Energy Commission and fierce political rival of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher's atomic bomb thriller Critically acclaimed Nolan.Oppenheimer (now streaming exclusively on Peacock). This is Downey's third Oscar nomination following two Best Actor nominations for his work in the Richard Attenborough film.Chaplin (1993) and that of Ben StillerThunder in the tropics (2008). With this victory,Downey Jr.becomes the first elder SNL actor to win an Oscar. Oppenheimerwhich chronicles the rise and fall of Dr. Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) before and after World War II, grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide and garnered an impressive total of 13 Oscar nominations. RELATED: The True Story of Kitty and Robert Oppenheimer and the Scandalous Start to Their Marriage Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer “Here’s my little secret: I needed this job more than I needed it,” Downey said in his acceptance speech. “Chris knew it. [Producer] Emma Thomas made sure to surround me with one of the best cast and crew of all time… It was fantastic and I stand here before you as a better man because of it. What we do is meaningful and what we decide to do is important. » The actor was widely acclaimed for his portrayal of Strauss, who set out to ruin Oppenheimer's reputation and career by portraying the Manhattan Project as a communist subversive (it was the McCarthy era, after all). As a result, “Oppie” was stripped of his high-level security clearance, his name dragged through the mud, until the government finally cleared him of all charges in 2022. Strauss, who wrongly believed that Oppenheimer had turned Albert Einstein against him, experienced a powerful dose of karmic justice when he was appointed Secretary of Commerce under President Eisenhower. was refused in 1959. How many Oscars have madeOppenheimerWin at the 2024 Oscars? That of Christophe NolanOppenheimercleaned up at the 2024 Oscars, winning seven Oscars: Best picture

Best Director (Christopher Nolan)

Best Actor (Cillian Murphy)

Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.)

Best Editing (Jennifer Lame)

Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Best Original Music (Ludwig Gransson) Click here for the complete list of winners. How to watchOppenheimer Right away Oppenheimeris now streamingexclusively on Peacockalongside a host of behind-the-scenes featurettes. The NBCUniversal platform currently offerstwo monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 per month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 per month without ads and download access for certain titles). If you are a student, you can take advantage of the Premium planfor only $1.99for a whole year! Not a Peacock subscriber yet? The film is also available for purchase from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbc.com/nbc-insider/oscars-2024-oppenheimer-star-robert-downey-jr-wins-best-supporting-actor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos