Oppenheimers Photo Finish We break down Hollywood's biggest night

Oppenheimer, a solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box office sensation, was crowned best picture at the 96th Academy Awards that also served as Christopher Nolan's coronation. After years of ignoring arguably Hollywood's greatest screen auteur, the Oscars made up for lost time by winning seven awards for Nolan's blockbuster biopic, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Actor in a supporting role for Robert Downey Jr. and best director for Nolan. As a film fraught with concern about the human capacity for mass destruction, Oppenheimer also emerged, even in comparison to his partner in the cultural phenomenon, Barbie, as an entirely disturbing film for an era full of cataclysms, provoked by man or not. On Sunday, the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles took place against a backdrop of wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and with a potentially momentous US election on the horizon. The awards for documentary winner, 20 Days in Mariupol, and best international film, The Zone of Interest, put geopolitics in the Oscar spotlight. We join two of our FilmWeek critics to break up the evening, Manuel Bétancourt , editor-in-chief at Film Quarterly And Claudia Puig , director of programming for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Checking out one of California's most important crops: almonds

In February, Trinitas Farming, a large agricultural group of almond investment companies, and 17 of its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy in California. With debts totaling $180 million, the company blames falling almond prices, rising production costs and interest rates for its failures. Prices for premium almonds have fallen from about $4 a pound a decade ago to about half that amount in recent years. Between 2011 and 2022, the area of ​​almond orchards in California nearly doubled, from 760,000 acres to 1.3 million acres. Now, the nearly 8,000 acres of land owned by Trinitas and its partners are expected to go up for sale in a market that may already be oversaturated with almond growers. Some area almond groups view this shift among major growers as a market correction signaling more stable days ahead, not the end of the almighty California almond.

Today on AirTalk we're looking at one of California's most important but divisive crops, the almond. Here to talk about Trinitas' exit from the almond market, it's Ian James , LA Times reporter covering water in California and the West. We're also here to talk about what the future holds for almonds. Blake Vann , CEO of 17,000 Acres Vann family orchards and president of California Almond Alliance , a nonprofit trade association representing California's 7,600 almond growers. If you have any questions about the almond industry, call us at 866-893-5722. Or you can email us at [email protected].

New Gottman Institute Book Teaches Romantic Partners How to Fight Properly

Clinical psychologists and married couple Julie Schwartz Gottman and John Gottman have spent decades researching romantic relationships. Following the research they compiled on conflict, the Gottmans published their new book. Fight Right: How Successful Couples Turn Conflict Into Connection, which is intended to serve as a guide for people seeking to communicate effectively with their partners. The intention behind this book comes from people's struggles with arguing, an occurrence that is both healthy and human, but without knowing how to balance this line of couples' success. Today on AirTalk, Austin Cross talks to the Gottmans about their new book Fight on the right and hears questions from listeners about how they can properly communicate with their partners. Question? Call us at 866-893-5722 or you can email us at [email protected].

Develop a landfill and build a paradise: will a restored wetland project in Sun Valley ever see the light of day?

As the climate crisis leads to more extreme weather, Los Angeles needs to capture more stormwater for later use, as well as improve its resilience to flooding. Thanks to funding from Measure W and Prop O, many projects are underway in some of the most flood-prone areas, like the San Fernando Valley, but will take years to complete. One of the largest projects, the Rory Shaw Wetlands Park project in Sun Valley, will convert a former landfill into a restored wetland that will capture water and prevent flooding in the San Fernando Valley. However, the project faced delays due to the unexpected discovery of organic material on site and budget shortfalls. It is now expected to be completed by 2029. Today on AirTalk we take a look at the project, its significance, and how it relates to other stormwater capture projects underway. Joining us is Erin Pierre , LAist Climate Emergency Reporter. His latest piece is entitled LAist: LA has big plans to turn landfill into wetland, why delays put project in jeopardy. We have also Marc Pestrella , Los Angeles County Public Works Director. Do you have questions about the Sun Valley Wetlands Project or related stormwater capture efforts in Los Angeles County? We would like to hear from you, call us at 866-893-5722. Or you can email us at [email protected].

Exercise Addiction: When a Healthy Habit Becomes an Unhealthy Addiction

Exercise is good for your health. It is recommended to help relieve stress and improve overall mood. It is cited as a factor that can help you sleep better, live longer and stay more alert. But exercise can also be detrimental when done in excess. Exercise addiction, or overexercise, is not currently recognized by the DSM5 as a psychological disorder, although exercise addiction or excessive exercise is often linked to eating disorders and other anxiety disorders. And several research studies have argued for its existence and prevalence as a behavioral addiction, whether a symptom of another underlying problem or a problem in itself. But how can something considered universally healthy be harmful? How can someone recognize that they are exercising too much? And what changes can be made to help someone addicted to exercise? Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the different modes of problematic exercise is Christine Scharmer , licensed clinical psychologist who focuses on anxiety, eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and problematic exercise. We want to hear from you too! If you or someone in your life has an exercise addiction or excessive physical activity, call us at 866-893-5722. Or you can email us at [email protected].

Magic Hour celebrates 1974, the year Los Angeles dominated culture

There was something in the water in Los Angeles in 1974. Whether in film, music, theater or television, the work of Los Angeles-based artists has had a tremendous influence on the American culture. Journalist Ron Brownstein recounted this remarkable year in his book: Rock Me on the Water: The year Los Angeles transformed film, music, television and politics and now Pasadena-based performing arts organization MUSE/IQUE is bringing it to life in collaboration with Center Theater Group in its show. Magic Hour in Los Angeles: The American Cultural Renaissance of 1974 . The show will feature music from artists like Los Lobos, Stevie Wonder and Joni Mitchell, as well as themes from films like Chinatown and The Godfather Part II. You can attend Magic Hour from March 15 to 17 at Forum Mark Taper in downtown Los Angeles. Joining Larry to discuss the show, we are Rachel Worby, artistic and music director of MUSE/IQUE, a nonprofit performing arts organization based in PasadenaAnd Ron Brownstein, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic and senior political analyst for CNN; his book Rock Me on the Water: 1974, the Year Los Angeles Transformed Music, Movies, Television, and Politics, is a partial inspiration for Magic Hour..

For more information on “Magic Hour,” including where to get tickets, click here.