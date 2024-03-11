Travel: How to have a good first visit to Miami | Entertainment

Even if you've never been to Miami, you've sort of been there before.
This South Florida city has starred countless times on the big screen and television and still appears in popular music, with many of these Miami-centric works becoming downright iconic.
All of this has painted such a vivid picture of the city that whether you've ever crossed the city limits or not, you have years of stored visions of what this city will look like when you finally get there.
Given all of this, when you first visit, you feel a bit of pressure to find the Miami you've always imagined. I recently visited the city for the very first time and what follows is an account of how I tried to capture the essence of the city I had dreamed of while trying to see a few surprises along the way. road.
I know you're on vacation, but you just need to wake up before dawn and catch the sunrise on your trip to Miami, preferably first thing in the morning. Darkness gives way to soft light as the sun slowly rises over the Atlantic Ocean, streaking the sky with hues of pink, gold and blue, casting a soft glow over the water and the sand below.
If you find yourself in South Beach like me, chances are you'll be surrounded by a mix of early birds and early risers, all with different motivations for visiting Miami and all pinching themselves to admire what special show with their own eyes. On your way back from the beach, be sure to take a photo with one of the iconic neon lifeguard towers. After all, it's golden hour.
Famous for its pivotal role in revitalizing South Beach during the heady hedonistic days of the 90s, News Cafe is open 24/7 and located in the heart of South Beach (8th and Ocean Avenue). You're probably going to adopt it anyway, so you might as well grab a chair outside and relax a little.
Back in the day, this cafe was frequented by the glamorous, the fabulous, and everyone in between, as it served one of the first slices of European cafe culture in South Beach. Today, the pulse of the neighborhood still beats strong here.
Enjoy a Cuban Club and a Paper Boy (their version of a Bloody Mary) like I did, or an ice-cold, lemony Frozzie Rossie cocktail while the sidewalk in front of you becomes a trail full of locals on bikes or on rollerblades, of wide-eyed tourists. , budding influencers and drivers showing off their shiny cars.
If you're like me, you may know that Art Deco is synonymous with South Beach, but do you know the stories behind the style and facades? That's where the Miami Design Preservation League's expert guides come in, taking travelers on daily jaunts through the Art Deco District each morning at 10:30 a.m. The guides tell the stories behind each building (you'll see Art Deco, Miami Modern, and Mediterranean Revival during the tour), making you appreciate their efforts to preserve these special buildings.
For over a century, Joe's Stone Crab has drawn crowds from around the world for its famous shellfish and no trip to Miami is complete without a stop here. Located in the bustling heart of South Beach, Joe's is famous for its succulent crab claws plucked from nearby waters, as well as a range of other mouth-watering dishes. Think of it this way: everyone is going to ask you if you've been to Joe's, so you might as well do it!
Sushi may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Miami, but why wouldn't it be great here? Enter Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, an oasis of Japanese cuisine located in the historic Plymouth Hotel South Beach (just past the retro-cool lobby and next to the beautiful pool). The menu is overseen by sushi master Toshi Ueki and chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg and features a mouth-watering selection of traditional sushi and sashimi, expertly crafted to perfection. Oh, and there's also a popular version of fried chicken. You'll feel cool sliding into one of their booths, but not in an intimidating way.
Wynwood. Little Havana. Downtown. Little Haiti. Biscayne Key. Coconut tree. Coral pinions. It doesn't matter where you go, but you need to get out of South Beach during your stay in Miami because it's only a small, albeit brilliant, part of this spectacular city.
My time in South Beach was punctuated by stays in Wynwood and Little Havana, where I got to sample (literally) two entirely different neighborhoods of the city and sip (literally) slices of its unique history.
If you're wondering when this coin is going to leave dry land, the time has come, well, now. I joined Watersports Paradise, known for its boat tours, yacht and boat rentals, in addition to any other active water activity you can think of for an unforgettable adventure on Miami's waterways.
We saw opulent Millionaire's Row and cruised the waters of Biscayne Bay to marvel at the splendor of Star, Palm, Hibiscus, and Venetian Islands, with occasional bursts to get the heart racing. The stories of fun times on Monument Island made me dream of the weekends I would spend there if I lived in Miami. And okay, I admit it: I set the highlights of this excursion to the “Miami Vice” theme song when I posted it on social media.
Where to stay in Miami on a first trip
Before even landing in Miami, you have to decide where to put your head. And as one of my previous points makes clear: Miami is not all beaches. South Beach is just one part of Miami (Miami Beach to be precise) and the city is home to a dizzying array of diverse neighborhoods, all perfect for getting a real feel for the city and almost all of which could make an ideal base.
On your first trip, you will definitely want to stay in South Beach. This neighborhood has captured the imagination of the world and so, since you want to see what it's all about, you might as well stay there.
When it comes time to start thinking about where and what type of South Beach hotel you would like to stay in on your first trip to Miami, among the factors that loom large, two words stand out at the top of your mind and shoulders: Art Deco.
I mean, you can't come to Miami for the very first time and not stay in a historic hotel with the flourishes of Art Deco design, right? And the hotel must surely have a fantastic swimming pool, right?
I couldn't imagine it any other way and that's why I'm glad I posted at the Plymouth Hotel South Beach.
Located a stone's throw from the Miami Beach Convention Center and facing Collins Park and its superb Bass Museum, The Plymouth has more than 100 rooms splashed with sophisticated touches and is a true poster child for Art Deco. So much so that Barbara Baer Capitman used a photograph of the Plymouth's exterior corner on the cover of her 1988 book Deco Delights.
Upon entering, you are immediately enchanted by the harmonious blend of historic Art Deco charm and contemporary luxury, with the overall atmosphere being a mix of boutique and beach vibes.
Speaking of the beach, guests enjoy exclusive access to the private stretch of the Plymouth, just one block between The W and The Setai. Like many large hotels, the lobby is perfect for lingering and I loved hanging out among the lush foliage and a moving mural by the famous Ramon Chatov while watching the goings on at the bar or the aforementioned Blue Ribbon Sushi.
Then there's the 1940s Art Moderne swimming pool, one of the most perfectly formed bodies of water in the city. With its distinctive harlequin tiles and inviting peach and brown colors, it's a quintessential Miami backdrop. (Come on, strike a pose.) Like many first-time visitors to Miami, I left knowing that this certainly wouldn't be my last visit and the pool at the Plymouth was a big reason why.
In summary, it's almost impossible to live up to the hype that has been imposed on Miami, but this city made it seem like a breeze.
