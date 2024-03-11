Divya Dutta recalls being kicked off set because she lost too much weight: I felt very objectified | Bollywood News





Actor Divya Dutta didn't have a very easy journey in the film industry. Recently, Divya opened up about being rejected and left out of films during her initial days. She also spoke about “feeling very objectified,” which made her believe that “humanity doesn't exist” in showbiz. Talking about the rejections, Divya told Lallantop, “Slowly, in the industry, I learned that you face rejections, you also get kicked out of films. We often talk about nepotism, but I think there is also a certain favoritism among foreigners. And it's not just in movies, but everywhere, because the stakes are high here and a lot of times things seem unfair. Even today I feel like I deserved something and why did someone else get it? Read also | Divya Dutta says 90s were a confusing time in her career, people would say she looks like Manisha Koirala: Now they ask if I'm Vidya Balan's sister The actor added, “Life trains you to deal with rejection. When I didn't sign any film, I went to every producer's office to ask for work. It was a time of doing multi-starrers, so there would be an opportunity. But I didn't realize that I wouldn't fit into this typical framework of a very glamorous heroine. I was a pretty girl and a good actor, but only I knew that. One day, I felt like I had signed 22 films, some even gave me a token. Nobody said no. Later, I came to know that out of the 22 films that I had told my mother that I was starting, only two of them had gone on floors and I was not the heroine in those. Divya Dutta also opened up about being “objectified” during the initial years of her career. “I've been cut from a lot of films. In fact, for one, I showed up on set and was fired saying I'd lost a lot of weight. I was very frustrated. I felt very objectified and I started looking for humanity and realized that it didn't exist in this business. I remember telling my mother that if I had made this film with Shah Rukh KhanI would have been a superstar and she told me these people would come into life to work with me and it happened. On the work front, Divya will next be seen in Chhava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

