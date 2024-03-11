Entertainment
Nine years after #OscarsSoWhite, has Hollywood understood the message about diversity? | Oscars 2024
This years at the Oscars will go down as those where the Academy found its rhythm. A big blockbuster with critical plaudits and a huge box office won, but there was enough frivolity, nudity and politics to create the something-for-everyone evening that the producers were so keen to make.
Nine years after the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, in which all the acting nominations went to white performers, there was one thing missing from the Barbie-dominated rise to prominence and Oppenheimer's aftermath: talk of diversity.
Perhaps that's because on the face of it, the Oscars have improved markedly from the nadir of back-to-back whiteouts of 2015 and 2016. A variety of actors were in the running, seven in total (the same number as last year ): Lily Gladstone, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, Colman Domingo, Sterling K Brown and Jeffrey Wright, while DaVine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for her turn in The Holdovers.
A female director was in the running again (Justine Triet), while exciting new writers were recognized (Cord Jefferson) throughout a year where the Academy's own diversity standards were being introduced and seemed be working.
Now, to be eligible for nominations, productions must meet a list of requirements ranging from casting diversity to their off-screen leadership, crews and marketing department.
Some have called them flimsy and showy, in the same way that similar Bafta rules have been criticized. a little more than a facade in an industry facing huge systemic issues when it comes to inclusion.
The Oscar requirements are admittedly very easy to fulfill and lead to the eligibility of films that do not seem diverse. For example, Oppenheimer qualified due to the large number of women in leadership roles in the production, which makes up for the distinct lack of black and brown faces on screen.
Jeanell English, who worked at the Academy on its impact and inclusion efforts, told the New York Times that if stricter rules had been enforced, You would have lost a lot of support and momentum from inside the industry.
This comment seems to confirm what many Black, Latino, and East Asian voices have been saying for years: Hollywood is interested in diversity, but only up to a point. The loose nature of the new Oscar rules has led many to question whether or not the incremental approach is the right approach.
Spike Lee, a director who has been asked more than anyone about diversity and the Oscars, said the focus should be on the rarefied air of the guards rather than the new standards which, according to him, contain shortcomings. He added: It's the people, the individuals who decide what gets made and what doesn't get made, who's going to write it, who's going to direct it, who's going to produce it, who's a star in everything that.
Given the results of this year's awards, his argument holds water. American Fiction, a film with a predominantly black cast that was up for five awards, including best adapted screenplay, was financed by Orion, a studio with a black boss (Alana Mayo). who supported him when many others had already passed.
Wright, a man many consider one of the best actors of his generation, was ultimately nominated for the Best Actor award. “This is actually the first time I've gotten this level of support for a film that I played such a central role in,” he told the Guardian, another reminder that the studios have happily ignored diverse talents for decades and why change was needed.
When director Jefferson received his Oscar, he implored those in the audience who held the power mentioned by Guardians Lee to take more risks. While joking about how many people had passed up his film, he said he was not being vindictive but rather making an appeal to recognize that there were so many people who wanted the opportunity that had been given to me.
Jefferson's comments highlight the other major influence on Oscar diversity: the film industry itself.
Recent research has shown that diversity in many fields is actually declining. Nowhere is this decline more pronounced than in the number of female leads in major films, which is at its lowest level in 10 years, while there has also been a decline in the number of female-led films. white and diverse female directors.
Elsewhere, a series of high-profile departures of women of color from senior roles in Hollywood has been labeled a worrying trend, while another report predicts the UK film industry could reach gender parity by 2085.
Hollywood's biggest night may have gone as planned this year, but nearly a decade after Hollywood's diversity, there are still more systemic barriers in the industry than the Oscars' inclusion rules can't really solve.
