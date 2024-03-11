Cillian Murphy 'dazed' after 'significant' Oscar win | Entertainment

Cillian Murphy was “dazed” after his “significant” Oscar win when he became the first Irish-born star to win the coveted best actor gong.
The 47-year-old actor was recognized for his work on “Oppenheimer” at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening (10/03/24), with his win becoming Ireland's first win at the ceremony since Daniel Day Lewis and Brenda Fricker. won awards for “My Left Foot” in 1990.
However, Day Lewis was born in London, and so Murphy became Ireland's first Best Actor Oscar winner – and the big moment was not lost on him. Speaking in the press room after collecting his statuette, Murphy told reporters: “I'm a little dazed, I'm very upset. I'm very honored. I'm very grateful and, you know, very proud.” being Irish here today.
“It's really very meaningful to me. I don't know if I said that in my speech, because I don't remember what I said. I wanted to say that I think that in Ireland, we're really good at supporting artists and I think we need to continue to support artists and the next generation of actors and directors. I think that's vitally important. That's all I have to say.
When asked if he was “glad” to remember his role as atomic bomb scientist J Robert Oppenheimer in the film, the actor replied: “Very happy. I mean, you have to go from before, but it was a huge, huge moment for me.
“The film is so special to me, and to me and [director] Chris [Nolan] have such a special relationship. And I feel very privileged to be able to continue to work with him and I'm very proud that it's a film that is provocative and asks questions and is challenging, but yet so many people have gone to see it, so I'm really really proud to be.”
Murphy added of his relationship with director Christopher Nolan: “It's very, very special. We've worked together for 20 years. I think he's the perfect director, he's an extraordinary writer, he's a extraordinary director of actors.
“He's pitching this movie like no one else in the world, and I can't believe my luck. I did a screen test for him when I was a kid, and I thought that would be it and that it would be just enough to be in a room with Chris for a few hours, and here we are. So, I'm just so humbled and grateful.”
