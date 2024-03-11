Entertainment
Robert Downey Jr. wins the 2024 Oscars for Best Supporting Actor, thanks to his wife
Robert Downey Jr. received the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2024 Academy Awards for his performance in Oppenheimer — and gave his wife, Susan Downeymost of the credit.
“I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy. In this order,” Robert, 58, began his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 10.
He then turned his attention to his wife of almost 20 years. “I would like to thank my veterinarian, I mean my wife, Susan Downey,” the actor said. “She found me, a snarling pet and you brought me back to life. That’s why I’m here.”
Robert also looked forward to working on Christopher NolanIt is Oppenheimer, saying, “Here’s my little secret. I needed this job more than I needed myself. I stand here before you, a better man for it.
He continued: “What we do is meaningful, and the things we decide to do are important. »
Robert then joked: “So, back to my publicist – my agent, Philippe Raskin is here and Andrew Dunlapmy mother's den Joy FeeleyTHANKS.”
He added: “I want to thank my stylist, in case no one else does. Thank you Erika, thank you very much. And I'm just going to say this. My Entertainment Lawyer Tom Hansonfor 40 years, half of which he spent trying to insure and bail me out, thank you, brother.
The first winner concluded by shouting to his children. “Avri, Exton, Indio, this one’s for you,” Robert said.
The category was completed by American fictionIt is Sterling K. Brown, Flower Moon KillersIt is Robert de Niro, barbieIt is Ryan Gosling And Poor things' Marc Ruffalo.
Brown, 47, was a first-time Oscar nominee at the ceremony, while Robert, Gosling, 43, and Ruffalo, 56, each had already received multiple nods ahead of the event.
Robert was already in the running for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Chaplin in 1993 and Best Supporting Actor for Thunder in the tropics in 2009, while Gosling received nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Demi Nelson in 2007 and La La Land in 2017. Ruffalo earned three nominations for Best Supporting Actor for The children are fine in 2011, Fox catcher in 2015 and Projector in 2016.
De Niro, 80, was already a two-time Oscar winner before the awards show. In 1975, he received his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Godfather Part 2and in 1981 he received the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for furious bull. De Niro has a total of nine career nominations, most notably for his performances in 1976. Taxi driver1978s The deer hunter1990s Alarm clocks1991s Cape Fear and 2012 Silver Linings Playbook. He was also up for Best Picture in 2020 for his work as a producer on The Irishman.
Ahead of the Academy Awards, Robert won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January, beating out De Niro, Gosling, Ruffalo, May DecemberIt is Charles Melton And Poor things' Willem Dafoeand for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, beating out Brown, Dafoe, De Niro and Gosling.
During his Golden Globes acceptance speech, Robert described his win as “a very improved player thing” and thanked his agents for telling him he “needs to reboot.” [his] career.” At the SAG Awards, he thanked some of the “super talented” co-stars with whom he “learned so much up close” throughout his career before expressing his gratitude to his wife Susan for “an impeccable performance “. [portraying] a sane and rational individual who is married to an actor.
