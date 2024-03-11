Hollywood stars wear red pins to call for ceasefire in Gaza





The pins symbolize a call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Several celebrities like Billie Eilish, Finneas, Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay and Ramy Youssef appeared on the red carpet of the 96th Academy Awards wearing small red pins. These pins featured the silhouette of a hand with a black heart positioned at the palm. As photos of the Hollywood stars wearing the red pins went viral, several fans wondered what it meant. The pins notably symbolize a call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. See the photos here: The big fashion message at the Oscars tonight was the red Artists4Ceasefire pins worn by attendees including Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish and Ramy Youssef. pic.twitter.com/SdecTY1kVW Tony Bravo (@TonyBravoSF) March 11, 2024 Notable celebrities wore red pins to the Oscars to call for a ceasefire in Gaza #Oscarpic.twitter.com/R2rcvx6FTK Nida Khan Yousufzai (@NidaYousufzai) March 11, 2024 “Poor things” actor Ramy Youssef explained to a Variety journalist, that these pins are part of an initiative led by creatives to demand peace in Gaza. We all call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We call for the safety of everyone involved. We want lasting justice and peace for the Palestinian people. We just want to say, “Let’s stop killing children.” There's so much to process and it seems like the easiest way to have the conversations people want to have is when there isn't an active bombing campaign going on. Mr Youssef told Variety during the interview. According to New York Times, the pins were provided by Artists4Ceasefire, a group of celebrities and members of the entertainment industry who signed an open letter urging President Biden to call for a ceasefire. The letter calls for immediate action to end the violence in Israel and Gaza, highlighting the human toll of the conflict. Stars who signed the letter include Jessica Chastain, Quinta Brunson, Richard Gere, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong'o and Mahershala Ali. “We urge your administration, Congress and all world leaders to honor all lives in the Holy Land and to call and facilitate a ceasefire without delay, an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages. two million inhabitants are children and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be able to reach them.” » the letter read. “The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,” Artists4Ceasefire said in a press release. Actors Milo Machado-Graner and Swann Arlaud from 'Anatomy of a fall also wore pins displaying the Palestinian flag. Meanwhile, several protesters took to the streets of Hollywood and disrupted traffic in front of the Dolby Theater in support of Palestine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/oscars-2024-red-carpet-hollywood-stars-wear-red-pins-to-call-for-ceasefire-in-gaza-5216427 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos