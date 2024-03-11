Entertainment
8 Must-See Bollywood Sports Movies for an Inspiring Experience
There's nothing like experiencing sports firsthand, but watching sports movies comes close. Films centered on the lives of sporting heroes often tell stories of courage, determination and achieving against all odds, the full spectrum of emotions that make sports so captivating. With the perfect mix of elements, they often become box office blockbusters! Here is a list of the best Bollywood sports movies that every sports lover should watch.
1. Chak De! India (2007)
- IMDB rating: 8.1/10
- Cast of movie stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagrika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla, Vibha Chibber
- Director: Shimit Amin
- Release year: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Chak De! India offers a captivating story that warms even the coldest hearts. The film follows the Indian women's hockey team as they defy all odds to win the World Cup. Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of a struggling former player turned coach adds depth to the story, ending with a satisfying victory against Australia in the final match. King Khan's memorable Sattar Minute speech further enhances the film's appeal, making it one of the best sports films in India.
2. Dangal (2016)
- IMDB rating: 8.3/10
- Cast of movie stars: Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar, Aparshakti Khurana
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Release year: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Dangal depicts the inspiring journey of the Phogat family, particularly focusing on Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, guided by their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat.
The film shows Mahavir's unwavering determination to see his daughters succeed in wrestling, despite personal setbacks in his own career. Receiving wide acclaim from both audiences and critics, Dangal stands out as one of the best sports films ever made by Bollywood.
3. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
- IMDB rating: 8.2 / 10
- Cast of movie stars: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Prakash Raj, Dalip Tahil,
- Director: Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra
- Release year: 2013
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag chronicles the remarkable journey of Milkha Singh, the famous Indian sprinter who achieved success at the Commonwealth Games and several Asian Games.
Led by Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh, the film paints an unflinching portrait of the athlete's tumultuous upbringing against the backdrop of Partition. Considered one of the best sports films in Bollywood, the film is based on the autobiographical book The Race of My Life, co-written by Milkha Singh and her daughter.
4. Gold (2018)
- IMDB rating: 7.3/10
- Cast of movie stars: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Nikita Dutta
- Director: Reema Kagti
- Release year: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Youtube
Gold offers a fictionalized portrait of India's first national hockey team and its historic triumph at the 1948 Summer Olympics, marking the country's first gold medal after independence.
Led by Akshay Kumar as the fictional character Tapan Das, the film not only captures the team's exhilarating journey to Olympic victory, but also delves into 12 years of Indian history, providing context to the socio -politics of the time. It stands out as one of the best Indian sports films.
5. Paan Singh Tomar (2012)
- IMDB rating: 8.2 / 10
- Cast of movie stars: Irrfan Khan, Mahie Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Brijendra Kala, Vipin Sharma
- Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia
- Release year: 2012
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Netflix
Paan Singh Tomar goes beyond the typical sports movie formula by showing us the harsh reality that often follows victory. This highlights how national sporting champions can be neglected and forced into odd jobs just to survive. Irrfan Khan's powerful performance as a former athlete turned bandit is a brutal commentary on our society today. This film is a must-see for anyone interested in sports-related films that tackle real-life issues.
6. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
- IMDB rating: 8/10
- Cast of movie stars: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Bhumika Chawla, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Release year: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story follows the life of legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. This shows his relentless dedication to earning a place in the Indian cricket team and his dream of representing his nation. Sushant Singh Rajput's performance is unforgettable, making it one of the best sports films in Hindi.
7. Apnea (2007)
- IMDB rating: 6.1 / 10
- Cast of movie stars: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher
- Director: Anil Sharma
- Release year: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Apne is a timeless film centered around a family of boxers. Dharmendra, the legendary actor, plays the role of a former boxer falsely accused of doping. Determined to restore his image, he strives to train his two sons to win the championship. The film beautifully captures their journey of struggle, hard work and eventual triumph. This is one of the best sports films in Bollywood.
8. River (2001)
- IMDB rating: 8.1/10
- Cast of movie stars: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Yashpal Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda
- Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
- Release year: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Lagaan is a revolutionary film that not only transformed the landscape of sports films but also showcased the global impact of Indian cinema. A great Indian sports film, it features well-defined villains and heroes, accompanied by an epic score by AR Rahman. Aamir Khan leads the charge as he leads a team tasked with winning a cricket match against the oppressive British authorities in order to secure a three-year tax holiday for their village.
There you have it, the best sports films in Bollywood. We hope you enjoyed our selection! Now it's time to grab a tub of popcorn, sit back and enjoy these captivating stories of triumph, perseverance and inspiration on the big screen.
