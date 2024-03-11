Theater producers have the right under the First Amendment to cast a white actor over a black actor

From Moore v. Hadestown Broadway Ltd. Liab. Co.decided Thursday by Judge Loretta Preska (SDNY):

Plaintiff Kim Moore is a black woman who works as an actress. The defendant is a company that produces and stages “Hadestown”, a musical comedy broadcast on Broadway…. On or about January 30, 2020, the defendant hired the plaintiff to perform as an actress in his production of the musical. Plaintiff performed the role of “Worker #1” as part of the “Workers Chorus” of the musical, as well as other parts of the musical. In the musical, the Workers' Choir consists of several actors who play their roles as “Workers” within the Workers' Choir. As of November 2021, the Workers Chorus was comprised exclusively of Black cast members, including the plaintiff. As a result, on November 23, 2021, David Neumann, defendant's choreographer and supervisor, sent an email to the entire cast of the musical apologizing for the fact that the musical told a “white savior story » due to the exclusively black chorus of workers. . In his email, Mr. Neumann said that he, director Rachel Chavkin and Liam Robinson, another Hadestown executive, “are committed[ted] to open dialogue regarding ongoing casting decisions and the ramifications of what that looks like in our particular story. Specifically, Neumann noted that “certain arrangements of the actors on stage (a white Orpheus, a white Hades, and a working-class chorus composed of all black performers)” may have told “an unintended and harmful 'white savior' story.” .” Neumann wrote that, although he, Chavkin and Robinson did not “see Orpheus as a white savior” in the musical and “[t]he “text” of Hadestown may not be about race,” the particular arrangement of the Hadestown actors on stage had nonetheless expressed a “white savior story” because the actors are the “storytellers” of the musical that ” become[ ] the story” on stage, through each performance through themselves, their voices and their bodies…. On or about November 24, 2021, the day after Mr. Neumann emailed the entire cast of the musical to apologize for the musical's “white savior story”, Timothy Reid, supervisor and dance legend for the musical, informed the plaintiff that the defendant was looking to replace her. in the cast with a white woman.

If the facts were as alleged, the court concluded that this was racial discrimination, but it was protected by the First Amendment; This seems absolutely correct to me:

A live theatrical performance, such as the musical produced and staged by the defendant, constitutes expressive and artistic speech that qualifies for First Amendment protection. The sequence of events that Plaintiff describes in her amended complaint, with context provided from Mr. Neumann's emails, demonstrates that Defendant made his casting decisions taking into account how the racial makeup of the cast of the musical affected the story Hadestown told on stage. The defendant's directors were aware that the arrangement of the actors on stage expressed a message that deviated both from the text of the musical's script and from what the defendant intended to express when he staged the musical and then sought to alter these casting arrangements to change the unintentional expression. This clearly involves the defendant’s exercise of creative expression and artistic decisions…. Deciding who to choose for a theater performance is, of course, an employment decision. The plaintiff argues in her opposition brief that the First Amendment does not affect her claims because employment discrimination laws like those under which she brings this action “regulate conduct…not speech.” … [But t]Hadestown's decisions about who to apply for which roles, her employment decisions, are inherently expressive because they are tied to the story she intends to tell and her creative expression…. Regulating the defendant's casting decisions therefore imposes more than an incidental burden on his speech and implicates his constitutionally protected speech…. [T]The First Amendment prohibits the government from “saying[ing] a log in advance what it can print and what it cannot print” or “force[ing] [it] to respond to opinions that others may have” and “to force[ing] all kinds of artists, speechwriters and others whose services involve speaking out to say what they don't believe. “By the same principles, the First Amendment also prohibits compelling a theater company to stage a performance in a way that expresses a story that the theater company does not wish to tell….

The court concluded, however, that the plaintiff could pursue her separate claim that she was fired in retaliation for opposing the defendant's actions: