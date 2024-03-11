Entertainment
Proposal for dining and entertainment venue worries Lakewood Ranch residents
Despite its rapid growth, Lakewood Ranch remains a sleepy community after midnight, and some people wish to keep it that way.
Backyard Social, a proposed dining and entertainment establishment near Professional Parkway, west of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and very close to Interstate 75, has faced opposition from neighboring residents and the developer of Alcove , Pat Neal, as plans include live music and late hours. The Alcove neighborhood is approximately 800 meters from the proposed social club.
The candidates, Mat Baum and John Mann, are seeking a special exception to remain open beyond what the Sarasota Unified Development Code allows. They also want to offer outdoor activities, which will include live music and games.
Although Backyard Social is technically a restaurant, it will not have a kitchen. Instead, food trucks will be parked outside. Games include pin bowling, darts, corn hole and shuffleboard.
The two closest neighborhoods are south of the site in Sarasota County, Alcove by Neal Signature Homes and Avanti at Waterside by Pulte Homes.
A restaurant is a permitted use for the area, which is zoned planned commercial development. The proposed 10-acre site is part of a larger 188-acre parcel owned by Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park.
A required step in obtaining a special exception for a project is to hold a neighborhood meeting. The meeting took place on Zoom on March 5.
Baum said operating hours aren't set in stone, but he and Mann want to be sure the restaurant can stay open until 2 a.m. on special occasions like St. Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo.
Let me tell you kindly, we would like you to revise your application to say what you want to say, Neal said. You'll have to organize a group and be represented because 2 a.m. is late in Sarasota.
Neal wasn't alone in this position. About half a dozen residents joined the Zoom meeting to say the proposed hours were unreasonable and excessive. They fear that Backyard Social will set a bad precedent.
It's more of a theoretical question, said local resident Stanley Morrow. What makes you think the people of Waterside won't feel the need to compete with you?
However, Backyard Social wouldn't be the first establishment to offer extended hours in the area. Baum also owns Agave Bandido in Waterside Place. The restaurant opened on March 11 and stays open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Breakfast restaurant Forked has also ventured into the nightlife scene with Forked at Night, which features live music and DJs on select weekends indoors until 2 a.m. The rest of Waterside's surrounding restaurants close at midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Without specific exceptions, the development code limits outdoor dining, drinking and entertainment to the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The code also states that the sale and consumption of food and beverages outside of designated hours must only take place in a fully enclosed structure.
Morrow is a member of the Waterside Neighborhood Alliance. He said the group would meet soon to discuss the trend of late hours in the area.
I think what Backyard Social wants to do is alarming, Morrow said, but perhaps there could be a less intrusive approach from some of Waterside Place's restaurants. We will evaluate.
Residents requested that a comprehensive study be submitted as part of their Backyard Socials application.
After the meeting, Baum said he planned to respond to every request. A sound study will be carried out and the application will be revised to clearly indicate opening hours in relation to the concert schedule.
Baum and Mann opened the first Backyard Social in Fort Myers four months ago. Only those 21 and over can stay after 9 p.m., but the property is family friendly during the day. Inside, bands and DJs play until 1 or 2 a.m. Outside, groups finish between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Baum said they will follow the same model in Lakewood Ranch and the two locations are similar in that they both have high-end residential developments within a one-mile radius. So far, the Fort Myers location has not received any noise complaints.
Morrow is not convinced.
This is a clear threat to the character of our community, he said. If this late night dance and party club is allowed to open, it will only encourage similar type operations in the Waterside CBD. This is not the Lakewood Ranch community I have joined and am already organizing opposition to.
