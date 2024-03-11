Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Shreya Ghoshal and more…
Sidharth talks about his swollen elbow: he fell before the action scene
New Delhi– Sidharth Malhotra, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film 'Yodha', on Monday recalled a sequence where he injured his elbow before shooting an action scene.
Sidharth was in the national capital on Monday, along with co-stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani to promote his film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.
Talking about the preparations he underwent for the film, Sidharth said: We use assault rifles which are designed for commandos and are lightweight. Depicting action sequences was a challenge. Yahan bahut khoon paseena bahaya hai.
Recalling a behind-the-scenes incident, Sidharth, known for his work in Mission Majnu, said: I remember a sequence where I had fallen before acting and my elbow was swollen. But yet we wore a jacket and kept doing the shots where we touched elbows and it hurt. It was the physical aspect.
He added: This is the kind of action I haven't done in any of my other films. This obviously took a lot of blood and sweat. I hope the audience will like my new avatar.
Yodha will be the first part of an action franchise led by Sidharth. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.
The film is scheduled to release on March 15.
Disha Patani and Sidharth bonded over gym and volleyball sessions during filming breaks
New Delhi– Disha Patani, who plays an air hostess in the adrenaline-filled action film “Yodha”, recalls playing volleyball with lead actor Sidharth Malhotra during breaks from filming.
Disha, who was in the national capital on Monday, along with Sidharth and Raashii Khanna to promote their film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, looked resplendent in a white silk saree and matching sleeveless embellished blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
Talking about the fun thing they did while shooting the film, Disha said: We shot the entire schedule on the plane, and whenever we had a break, we played volleyball on the set. So that was the fun thing that we had.
Sidharth then spoke about how Disha didn't miss her workouts on the sets of Yodha.
He said: I remember I shot for 10 days and then Dishas' sequence came. She arrived on set, we were in a studio in Mumbai. There was a van and (and) a basic tent for food. After Disha came, some people came to meet me and said wow, you have set up a gym outside and now you are going to work out on set.
I said there was no gym on set 10 days ago. So I came to know that when Disha came, she also brought her gym. I found this very surprising because this is the level of his dedication to his fitness. In this film, her costume is a saree, but the way she has set up her gym so she doesn't miss her workout sessions, he shared.
Praising his co-star, Sidharth added, “I think people see her dedication not only in the physical aspect, but she has performed very well in the film.”
Disha added, “I think this is Sidharth's best film ever, the way he looks and his performance. Raashii is also unreal in the film.
Yodha will be the first part of an action franchise led by Sidharth.
It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.
The film is scheduled to release on March 15.
'Balika Birthday' Shreya Ghoshal Shares Happy Selfie From Her Bali Vacation
Mumbai – Famous playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is vacationing in Bali, Indonesia for her 40th birthday celebration.
Shreya, who has sung songs like 'Bairi Piya', 'Silsila Ye Chahat Ka', 'Dola Re Dola', 'Milan Abhi Aadha Adhura Hai', among others, will turn 40 on Tuesday.
Taking to Instagram, Shreya, known for her song 'Kahin Na Lage Mann', shared a happy selfie, wearing a dark green top.
With minimal makeup, Shreya kept her wet hair open.
The post is captioned: “Balika Birthday in Bali,” followed by a green heart emoji.
The singer gave the post music from her recently released track “Yimmy Yimmy.” The song is sung by Shreya, TayC and Rajat Nagpal.
Shreya has 29.4 million followers on Instagram, and her huge fandom took to the comments section and wrote, “Finally, relax and take a break from your busy schedule. »
One fan said: “Birthday wishes in advance, queen. »
Another user commented: “favorite balika. »
Meanwhile, Shreya recently sang 'Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga' alongside Vishal Mishra, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki'.
Aamir on choosing Karan Deol in 'Lahore 1947': 'His honesty brings a lot to the table'
Mumbai– The producer of upcoming periodical film 'Lahore 1947', Aamir Khan has opened up on the casting of Sunny Deol's son Karan in the film and said his natural innocence, sincerity and honesty added a lot to the table.
With 'Lahore 1947', superstar Aamir takes over as producer at Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. It stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.
Karan, who made his acting debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', will be seen essaying the character of Javed in the film.
Talking about the same, Aamir said, “I am so happy that Karan tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. Her natural innocence, sincerity and honesty bring a lot to the table.
“Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with Adishakti, rehearsals with Raj, and he gives his all. Javed is a great role, a very challenging role, and I am sure with Raj Santoshi directing it, Karan will pull it off,” added Aamir, who was last seen in “Laal Singh Chaddha”.
Director Rajkumar Santoshi also roped in Santosh Sivan as the cameraman of 'Lahore 1947'. (IANS)
