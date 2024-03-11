Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor for Oppenheimer at the 2024 Oscars

Cillian Murphy received the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2024 Academy Awards for his performance in Oppenheimer.

“I'm a little overwhelmed,” Murphy, 47, said in his acceptance speech on Sunday, March 10. “Thank you to the Academy, Chris Nolan And Emma Thomas. This has been the craziest, most exhilarating, most creative journey you have taken me on in the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say.

Murphy then thanked the entire cast and crew of Oppenheimer. He also praised his fellow Best Actor nominees.

“I am a very proud Irishman. We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and, for better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimer's world,” he concluded. “I would therefore like to dedicate this prize to the peacemakers.”

Related: Complete list of 2024 Oscar nominees and winners

The 2024 awards season concluded with the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. The nominations were announced in January, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer earning the most nominations. Among its 13 nominations are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. (He earned more than any other […]

The actor competed against MaestroIt is Bradley Cooper, RustinIt is Colman Domingo, Leftovers' Paul Giamatti And American fictionIt is Jeffrey Wright during the awards ceremony, which took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Prior to the ceremony, Cooper, 49, had received the most Oscar nominations in this category, with 12 nominations over the course of his career. Although he has yet to win an Oscar, he was already in the running for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, American sniper in 2015 and A star is born in 2019. This year, he also received nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for his work in Maestro.

Giamatti, 56, previously received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for Cinderella Man in 2006. As for Murphy, 47, Domingo, 54, and Wright, 58, they each received their first Oscar nominations this year.

Murphy reacted to his appointment in January, highlighting the impact his longevity in the industry had on his views on the subject.

“We talked about this very gradual process, and I think that’s why I’m able to handle it and enjoy it,” he said. Deadline at the time. “I'm about 48 years old and I've seen a lot and I've been doing it for 28 years now, so I think I can understand how important it is to me and how meaningful it is to me and for others. … You know, it’s been a long time in the business. I think as a young person it just didn't seem possible, something like that.

THANKS! You have successfully registered.

Related: Austin! Brendan! Jamie Lee! See the stars before they're nominated for the Oscars

Long before winning Oscars, stars were making names for themselves in everything from soap operas to romantic comedies and everything in between. Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated four times before finally winning an Oscar for his fifth nomination, for his role in The Revenant, at the 2016 ceremony. However, even before his […]

Murphy has received accolades throughout awards season for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped create the atomic bomb. In January, he won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Motion Picture at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, beating out Cooper, Domingo, Flower Moon KillersIt is Leonardo DiCaprio, Salt burnIt is Barry Keoghan And All of us strangers' Andrew Scott in the category. Then, in February, he won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role at the 2024 SAG Awards, beating out Cooper, Domingo, Giamatti and Wright.

Since the Golden Globes categories are divided differently, Giamatti competed in a different category than Murphy at the ceremony, winning best performance by a male actor in a motion picture musical or comedy. Wright, WonkaIt is Timothée Chalamet, Beau is scaredIt is Joaquin Phoenix, AirIt is Matt Damon And Dream scenarioIt is Nicolas Cage were also in the running for the award.

At the time, Giamatti dedicated his trophy to educators in a nod to his character as an instructor at a New England prep school. Leftovers. “It’s a film about a teacher. I play a teacher. My whole family are teachers. All of them, for generations,” he said in his acceptance speech. “Teachers are good people. We must respect them. They are doing a good thing. This is a difficult work. So this is for teachers.