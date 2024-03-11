Mainers celebrate Hollywood's biggest night with the Oscars





IN ENTERTAINMENT IS UNDERWAY.. THE 96TH ACADEMY AWARDS IS HELD IN HOLLYWOOD CELEBRATING THE BEST IN CINEMA. Mainers are celebrating the big night with OSCARS parties, our Connor Clement is at a watch party in Falmouth and Connor, you're dressed for the red carpet, how was your night? Meghan and Kathleen, that's right, we went to watch the Oscars here during rivalries in Falmouth. This Oscar party has been going for over 30 years, and it gives these leading actors a chance to come together and celebrate Hollywood's biggest night. MORE THAN 3,000 MILES FROM THE DOLBY THEATER – IT’S AN OSCAR BASH WORTHY FOR THE STARS! 03;43;36-03;43;40 I THINK, YOU KNOW, PEOPLE WHO ARE IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY WOULD CALL THIS THE HOLLYWOOD SUPER BOWL. TIM DIEHL..AKA SWIFTY HAS BEEN ORGANIZING THE PARTY FOR THREE DECADES, HE WAS INSPIRED BY A HOLLYWOOD LEGEND WITH A DEEP CONNECTION TO OSCARS PARTIES. Agent named Irving Swifty Pazar, who hosted the most exclusive Oscar viewing party. And after the party, people were celebrities who were dying to get to his party. And once he passed away, I felt like I was responsible for inheriting the mantle. IT'S AN EVENING OF FOOD, FUN AND MOVIES.. PEOPLE DRESS AS THEIR FAVORITE CHARACTERS FROM THE NOMINATED MOVIES.. AN EVENING THAT ATTENDANTS LOOK FORWARD TO EVERY YEAR.. 03;42;31-03;42 ;39 I'M LUCKY TO BRING MY FRIENDS TOGETHER DURING THE WINTER AND HAVE A GREAT PARTY EVENING. PEOPLE DRESS UP AND WE WIN AWARDS AWARDS THE ACADEMY WOULD BE PROUD OF, GOLDEN STATUES LIKE THE REAL ONE. AND LIKE ANY GREAT MOVIE, THE PARTY IS A STORY THAT DIEHL AND HIS FRIENDS CAN TELL FOR YEARS TO COME. 03;45;20-03;45;33 I LOVE OSCAR NIGHT, I LOVED ALL THE ACADEMY AWARDS FOR BEST PICTURES, I LOVE THE OSCAR HISTORY, IT'S LIKE A REALLY FUN OPPORTUNITY, YOU KNOW ? You know, and Swifty is a good friend, and when this opportunity presented itself, I had to take it. It's so much fun. Swifty tells me he's already looking forward to the next few years here at Rivalries. He said that one day he hopes there will be an Oscar.. Who knows? MAYBE IT WILL HAPPEN! REPORTS TO FALMOUTH CONNOR CLEMENT, MAINE'S

Mainers celebrate Hollywood's biggest night with the Oscars It's an evening of food, fun and cinema, where attendees dress up as their favorite characters from the nominated films and, just like the Oscars, golden statues are handed out. Updated: 12:16 a.m. EDT March 11, 2024 More than 3,000 miles from the Dolby Theater, the site of the 96th Academy Awards, it was an Oscars party fit for the stars. Swifty's Oscar Bash has been going on for over 30 years, giving a chance to a close-knit group of Mainers. to come together and celebrate Hollywood's biggest night. "I think, you know, people who work in the entertainment industry would call it the Super Bowl of Hollywood," said Tim Diehl, who has thrown the party for more than three decades. Diehl, aka "Swifty," dressed up as Swifty Lazar, a Hollywood legend who inspired him to throw the party. "Irving 'Swifty' Lazar threw the most exclusive Oscar viewing parties, celebrities were dying to attend his party, and once he passed away I felt like I was responsible to inherit the role," Diehl said. It's an evening of food, fun and movies. People dress up as their favorite characters from the nominated films and, just like the Oscars, golden statues are presented to attendees. "I love Oscar night, I loved all the Best Picture Oscars, I love the history of the Oscars, it's a really fun opportunity, you know? And Swifty is a good friend, and when this "Opportunity presented itself, I just had to take it. It's so fun," said Theo Greene, who has been coming to Swifty's Oscar Bash for years. Like any great film, the party is a story that Diehl and his friends can tell for years to come.

