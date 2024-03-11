Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan address nepotism in Bollywood: 'We may not be as successful as Salman Khan, but we are still here' | Hindi Cinema News







In a recent interview with Timeout with Ankit, Arbaaz said that a few doors might remain open for you if your father belongs to a particular field, not just in the film industry. Your father may be a doctor, lawyer, which will give you access to others in these professions. Likewise, as actors, it was possible for them, thanks to their father, to meet anyone they wanted. But that didn't guarantee the job.

He said it may help you get a break, but it won't allow anyone to build a career. Sohail and I may not be as successful as other superstars or our brother Salman Khan, for that matter, but we are still here. We work and are busy doing other things. No one is doing anyone any favors, Arbaaz added.

It would be unfair to say that if an actor succeeds, it is because of his connections or nepotism. Even a superstar goes through a phase where 10 of her films fail and she doesn't know what to do. So how can they favor or help other famous parents? he mentioned.

Arbaaz further added that while a handful of actors have managed to become someone's son or brother, there are hundreds of sons and brothers who have not made it in the industry. He then revealed that the next generation of the Khan family, Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan, are both gearing up right now. Arhaan is the son of Arbaaz and his ex-wife Malaika Arora. Nirvaan is the son of Sohail and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh.

In the same interview, Sohail mentioned that Nirvaan recently completed his studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and in the next two to three years, he will be assisting a director of his choice in Mumbai. After training for about a year, he will start working.

