Zendaya wows on the 2024 Oscars red carpet





Zendaya opted for Hollywood glamor at the 2024 Oscars.

THE Dune The star, 27, who is attending this year's Oscars as a presenter, hit the red carpet in an antique pink silk Giorgio Armani Priv gown that turned heads with a single rope strap. The dress features an embroidered palm tree print and a bodice adorned with steel gray sequins.

Zendaya is on a roll in terms of style, but then when is not it She? throughout this awards season.

At Thursday's Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture look from Spring/Summer 2020. The look, which was more casual than some of her other recent red carpet outfits, consisted of boyfriend jeans loose, which she dressed in a fitted corset and tons of Bulgari jewelry, including huge cuffs and a silver choker.

Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

John Shearer/WireImage



At the event, she also showed off her new inverted bob after sporting longer hair in recent months.





Zendaya at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Paras Griffin/Getty







Some of her most high fashion looks appeared during her recent Dune: part two press tour. Among them was a Mugler robot suit with PVC cutouts on the breasts and buttocks from 1995, which she wore to the premiere of her film in London in February. She accessorized it with silver heels and topped it off with even more metal in the form of jewelry.

Zendaya at the premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in London in February 2024.

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage







However, as impressive as the costume is, it's not practical for anything, so she swapped it out for a black Mugler dress mid-premiere. The bodycon dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and a small train that pooled around her feet. She added sparkle with Bulgari jewelry.

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/oscars-2024-zendaya-red-carpet-style-photos-8606809 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos