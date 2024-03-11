Lehigh Valley actor and director Bill Mutimer dies

An actor, director and teacher who not only shared his decades of theater experience with his community, but also helped bring some of the most famous productions to the Lehigh Valley, died Wednesday.

Bill Mutimer, a 60-year-old professor of theater and communications at Northampton Community College, launched NCC's first comprehensive summer theater program in 2017, depending on the school.

He also worked as an assistant professor at Mühlenberg College and performed at the Pennsylvania Playhouse in Bethlehem and the Main Street Theater in Quakertown, among other area venues. His directing and acting credits include “Rent,” “Chicago,” “Camelot,” “Newsies” and “Hairspray.”

Mutimer died Wednesday morning at his home in Allentown of natural causes.

EMILY PAINE / THE MORNING CALL Seth Rohrbach (left) plays Harold Hill and Bill Mutimer plays Marcellus Washburn in “The Music Man” at the Pennsylvania Playhouse in 2015. (Emily Paine/The Morning Call)

AMY HERZOG / THE MORNING CALL Bill Mutimer, center, plays Max Bialystock in a scene from Act 1 during the dress rehearsal for The Producers on September 20, 2016. (Amy Herzog/The Morning Call)

SHARON K. MERKEL / SPECIAL TO MORNING CALL Bill Mutimer as Professor Cope, right, shows his pet snake to Brian McDermott playing Professor Walling in the PA Playhouse presentation of The Explorers Club, a British comedy by Nell Benjamin during the dress rehearsal in Bethlehem on January 24 2017. (Sharon Merkel/ Special to The Morning Call)

AVRIL GAMIZ / THE MORNING CALL Director Bill Mutimer watches some of the cast perform “Step Into the Bad Side” from “Dreamgirls” at Northampton Community College in 2018. (April Gamiz/The Morning Call)

SHARON K. MERKEL / SPECIAL TO MORNING CALL Pseudolus (Gary Boyer, left) and Hysterium (Bill Mutimer) in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at the Pennsylvania Playhouse in 2018. (Sharon Merkel/Special to The Morning Call)

For people who worked with Mutimer and learned from him, he will certainly be missed.

Christine Pense, dean of NCC's School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, who hired Mutimer in 2010, called him a charming and innovative person who had excellent relationships with students.

She described his teaching style as warm but challenging, adding that he tried to get students to think critically about art and that he drew the best performances from the most unlikely students. The summer theater program he started brought in out-of-town professionals, including New York, to provide students with mentorship while putting on shows, she said.

“How are we going to carry on his legacy?” Pense, who plans to continue the summer theater program, remembers wondering when she learned of Mutimer's death.

Alyson Krawchuk, assistant dean of NCC's School of the Arts, called Mutimer his friend and affirmed his love for both his students and the community at large, and emphasized how he strived to include diverse voices in his shows.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” she said of Mutimer’s death. “When I got that phone call, I couldn’t breathe.”

Krawchuk said she had to balance her grief with continuing the college's theater work. NCC's production of “The Laramie Project,” directed by Clair Freeman and supported by Mutimer, premiered the day after Mutimer's death. The show, about the 1998 murder of openly gay Matthew Shepard, fits Krawchuk's view of how Mutimer cared about LGBTQ+ representation in theater.

“We had to go tell the cast on Wednesday night what happened,” she said. “I was just trying to have that balance between, OK, I have to put on my administrator hat and be strong and do these things, but then I just want to go home and crawl into a ball and cry. It was hard. They don't teach you how to deal with things like this. Breathe, listen and empathize. This is the best we can do for our students at this time.

Mutimer was scheduled to direct NCC's production of Tennessee Williams' “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” in April.

Krawchuk said the college will hold a memorial ceremony at the Lipkin Theater at the end of the semester.

Max Wetherhold, an 18-year-old Easton resident who studies theater at NCC, said he met Mutimer when the professor directed him in the musical “Cabaret” about five years ago at Cedar Crest College.

The two became good friends, the student said, with Wetherhold taking several of Mutimer's classes, performing in Mutimer shows such as “The Buddy Holly Story” and even seeing shows together in New York.

“He was my best friend,” Wetherhold said, adding that Mutimer gave advice, lit up the room whenever he laughed and wished the best for his students, friends and family.

When Mutimer didn't answer his phone last week, Wetherhold's mother asked Wetherhold to watch him at home. Wetherhold found Mutimer's body and called 911.

“I can’t even describe what I felt,” he said.

Wetherhold thanked Mutimer for believing in him and giving him a chance as an actor with the summer shows, adding that his goal was to become a successful actor and make Mutimer proud. Wetherhold's family also took in Mutimer's dog, Fozzie, after his death.

Andy Van Antwerp, a 21-year-old Northampton Township resident who graduated from NCC this winter with a two-year degree in media production, also took classes and performed in shows with Mutimer. Van Anvers described him as a funny person who was easy to be around and who believed in making sure his students could practice their craft.

He also thanked Mutimer for giving him the confidence to continue his studies in cities like Philadelphia and New York.

“He definitely played a big role in where I am today, as an actor and as a creator,” Van Antwerp said.

Barbara Wetherhold said a funeral would be held at an unspecified date in the Atlanta area, where Mutimer's family lives.