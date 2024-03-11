Connect with us

The Oscars were glorious. But there's a storm brewing

TThe weeks and months leading up to the Oscars, including the campaigning, the chatter of prognosticators, the rush to catch up with each nominated film, are usually times of jubilation. But the storm clouds hanging over this most recent season, which culminated in Sunday night's efficient and entertaining broadcast of the Oscars, are about to dissipate, and Hollywood knows it. As spectators, we were just spectators, weren't we? Consumers waiting for content to arrive. But this way of thinking is also a colossal part of the problem. It's high time for all of us to demand more, even if we don't really know what. more East.

Over the past three months, prestigious directors like Denis Villeneuve, including Dune: part two dominated the 2024 box office, told TIME: “We are in a very conservative time; creativity is limited. It's all about Wall Street. What will save cinema is freedom and taking risks. And you sense that audiences get excited when they see something they've never seen before. Other hugely popular actors at the top of their game, like Issa Rae and Dakota Johnson, have lambasted movie executives Hollywood for their obsession with profit, to the detriment of more demanding and individualistic work.

These same corporate overlords have largely blocked the pipeline of new projects that apparently should have started flowing right after last summer's actors' and writers' strikes: AMPTP has just begun negotiating with members of the 'IATSE (which covers a wide range of sectors below the company level). (line workers) and Hollywood Basic Crafts (which includes the Teamsters), and the possibility of another major strike looms. In their acceptance speeches on Sunday, Christopher Nolan (whose Oppenheimer won Best Picture) and writer-director Cord Jefferson (who won Best Adapted Screenplay for his debut film, American fiction) called on Hollywood to take more risks on individual creative voices. Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies. Or 50 films at $4 million, Jefferson suggested.

Hollywood has never really been the artist's friend. Remember, Katharine Hepburn had to strategize her own comeback after the Independent Theater Owners Association called her box office poison in the late 1930s. But all filmmakers and artists need money, and while it doesn't necessarily take a lot of money to do something big, as Jefferson suggested, it does take money to do something big, the way others do. Oppenheimeror, for that matter, Martin Scorseses Killers of the Flower Moon, which came up empty on Sunday, although that doesn't reflect the quality of the film. These two films were designed and made to be seen on the big screen; their size, nor the passion and energy that invested them, have diminished in any way.

Oppenheimer was part of the two-movie summer juggernaut affectionately known as Barbenheimer, which alone should prove to corporate Hollywood that audiences will step out of their comfort zones, in other words, out of their living rooms, if you give it to them instead something original, ambitious and dazzling to watch. with just another IP entry. (Certainly, Greta Gerwigs barbie counts as intellectual property, but it still doesn't look like any franchise kickoff we've ever seen.) And even though almost everyone thought and many hoped that Flower Moon Killers Star Lily Gladstone would win in the Best Actress category, but her performance and the overall badness of the film have been in the conversation for months. This is at least partly because Apple, which produced the photo, kept it theaters for months, before releasing it for streaming in January. The risk they took didn't pay off in terms of Oscar wins, but in the context of what a film can mean to audiences in terms of making it special, it was precisely the right strategy .

It's both depressing and slightly optimistic that a film's success can depend on strategy. Those of us who still care deeply about the cinematic experience, like Christopher See It Big Nolan, have come to view streamers as the enemy, even if that's not entirely fair. (Nolan has called streaming-only content a “danger” and advocated for the physical release of films.) Former Netflix Film president Scott Stuber birthed some of the richest cinematic experiences in the last decade, including Rome And The Irishman. He is also responsible for The Power of the Dog, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Marriage Story, All Quiet on the Western Front, and this year I hope an Oscar Maestro, who, like Killers of the Flower Moon, left the ceremony with nothing but presents itself, no matter what you think of it, as the kind of fiery, large-scale enterprise that today's movie moguls should bid on.

Stuber, who has since been replaced at Netflix by Lego Movie Producer Dan Lin and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos had a difference of opinion on the importance of giving films a theatrical release. Stuber's strategy was also to focus on fewer titles and higher quality, which clearly conflicts with the fire hose approach that most streamers are obsessed with. Their goal is to present consumers with numerous thing, of varying quality, much like what has happened over the last 25 years with fast fashion, with so much cheap clothing flooding the market that many consumers no longer know what solid construction and materials look like.

Do we really want more thing, or do we always want films made with thought and care, images that arouse new feelings or sensations? Emma Stone's win in the Best Actress category may have disappointed many Lily Gladstone fans, but her turn as Frankancreation Bella Baxter, in Yorgos Lanthimos The poor things, is an astonishing feat of physical performance, as well as a cerebral exploration of the idea of ​​sexual freedom. If it does Poor things It sounds like a heady experience, but somehow, for a film of this scale, it also performed extremely well at the box office, having grossed almost $108 million worldwide.

So, as consumers, what exactly do we want? Do we want more thoughtful films, made by established filmmakers, that are truly about something like Oppenheimer Or Flower Moon Killers) ? Do we want more low-cost but energetic projects like American fiction, who give great artists like that movie star Jeffrey Wright the chance to shine? Do we want more weird hits like The poor things, which won a total of four Oscars, including one for Holly Waddington's gloriously inventive costumes? The answer to all these questions is Yes. If we care about cinema as an art form, we want it all. And streaming services, if they want, can always invest money in projects like these. But it is essential to give them a chance in cinema, where they can exploit every inch of their potential on the big screen.

In the years since the pandemic began, countless former hardcore moviegoers have said to me, as if they had somehow made the greatest discovery in the universe: Why should -I go to a smelly old movie theater, when I can just watch awesome stuff at home on the Internet. my big TV? They have wholeheartedly bought into the strategy of the big streaming companies, without believing that they have bought into anything, they simply think that they are benefiting from a valuable service, which they can acquire inexpensively.

But that's about to change. Now that we've gotten used to a constant flow of product, streamers have started to increase their prices. Their commitment to funding big projects from ambitious filmmakers may also be waning. It's time for us to decide which side we are on: the side of those who are trying to make great films, or the side of those who are eager to make money from us by any means possible. Do you want to be part of the team of Nolan, Scorsese, Jefferson and Lanthimos, or do you prefer the non-stop explosion of content? As Nolan said in his Oscar speech, the art of cinema is only a little over 100 years old. Imagine being there 100 years after painting or theater. We don't know where this incredible journey goes from here. But we know we will need water for this trip. And you can't drink from a fire hose.

