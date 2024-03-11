Paul McCartney, The Eagles to Sing

Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown are among the many artists who will perform in honor of the late Jimmy Buffett at a tribute concert in April.

“Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett,” taking place at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11, will also feature performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Eric Church, Brandi Carlile, Jackson Browne, Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, Pitbull ,Jake. Owen, Buffett's Coral Reefer Band and other special guests.

Tickets for the tribute concert, promoted by Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, will go on sale to the general public on March 15.

Many of the artists involved in Keep the Party Going – friends and collaborators – have already paid tribute to Buffett following the “Margaritaville” legend's death on September 1, 2023, at the age of 76.

“He had the most incredible lust for life and a wonderful sense of humor,” Buffett’s friend McCartney wrote at the time. “When we exchanged stories about the past, his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips, surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him. Until the last minute, his eyes still shone with a humor that said: “I love this world and I am going to enjoy every minute of it.” Jimmy and his wonderful personality will be missed by many of us. His love for all of us and for humanity as a whole.

Chesney, who teamed up with Buffett in 2018 on an update of “Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season,” posted a solo rendition of “A Pirate Looks at Forty” online after the songwriter's death -interpreter. Chesney is one of several country artists on the lineup, highlighting Buffett's influence on Nashville.