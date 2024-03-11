Bardas and Bain get green light for Hollywood Studio





The Los Angeles City Council has given final approval to a 510,000-square-foot studio complex in Hollywood to be built by a joint venture of Bardas Investment Group and Bain Capital Real Estate. The project, known as Echelon Studios, will be built on a five-acre site at 5601 Santa Monica Boulevard, occupied by a former Sears department store, according to a report in Urbanize Los Angeles. The partnership purchased the property in early 2021 for just under $82 million. When it announced the studio project, the company estimated it would cost $450 million to build. The development will construct 110,000 square feet of production studios and support facilities, including four 19,000 square foot sound stages and one 15,000 square foot flex stage, as well as 388,000 square feet of office space. The offices will be located in two five-story towers connected by a bungalow village of executive and creative suites. Echelon Studios will have 12,300 square feet of ground-floor dining and underground parking for 981 cars. Rios is designing Echelon Studios, which will include new buildings rising up to 93 feet tall along Santa Monica Boulevard, with shorter structures fronting Virginia Avenue to the north. Exterior finishes will include textured plasterboard and cement cladding, perforated metal screens and glass. When approving the project, the city council waived the requirement to dedicate part of the site to widening the streets surrounding the studio, which had been a condition when a previous owner had proposed a mixed-use project for the site. The joint venture of West Hollywood-based Bardas and Boston-based Bain was formed in 2019 with plans to build more than 1 million square feet of new film production facilities. About a mile from the Echelon Studios site, Bardas and Bain are undertaking a $600 million redevelopment of the former Hollywood Television Center into a 620,000-square-foot urban studio campus, known as Echelon Television Center. The 6.4-acre site spans two city blocks at 6311 Romaine Street, one of the largest remaining parcels in Hollywood. Bordered by Santa Monica Boulevard and Willoughby Avenue, the location formerly served as the headquarters for Technicolors and a studio for Metro Pictures Corp. The redeveloped site will reimagine several iconic buildings constructed during Technicolors' golden age in the 1950s. Bardas and Bain purchased the site in 2022 for $135 million.

