Entertainment
Job fair, concerts and more coming to Ocean City
Anyone looking for summer or seasonal employment is invited to the Ocean City Job Fair, which will be held at the Ocean City Music Pier from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.
More than 40 employers will be on hand and ready to provide information on a wide variety of seasonal employment opportunities. The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Ocean City High School to host the event and help businesses recruit employees.
The event is open to all and the Chamber strongly encourages employers and potential employees to attend. Businesses can register to participate and students can register to attend by calling the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce at 609-399-1412.
- Entertainment OCNJ
- OC Water Park
- Playlands Castaway Cove
- Preps Pizzeria & Dairy Bar
- Gillians Wonderland Pier
- The henna shop
- New Jersey State Police
- Heritage
- Johnny B Goode Glaciers
- SoulBerri
- Surf shopping center
- Beach Club Hotel and Suites
- Steel fudge
- Johnson's Popcorn
- Payton Jewelry
- The Mochi Brothers
- Heritage
- Bowfish Studios
- Make waves
- Topsail steamboat
- George candy
- Bungalow bowls
- Ocean City Beach Patrol
- Vassir Swimming Pool Management
- Aloha sweet service
- Ocean City Recreation Department
- B&B department store
- Food court Promenade
- 96 shades
- Liberty Entertainment (Aunt Annes, Cinnabon, Ben and Jerrys, Exit 4 Escape)
- Island Grill Seafood and Steak House
- SJ linen
- Outer Banks Boil Company
- Fruit Freeze and Burger Boys
- Water sports OCNJ
- Jet Drive Exchange
- Sand and seam
- Boba works
- Blue Cactus Tacos
- Otter Swimming School
- Army Recruiter
- Sand and Point & Nine North
- Island Beach Equipment
- Douglass candy
TICKETS ON SALE FOR 10cc AND THE MACHINE
Ocean City and producers BRE Presents and Bob Rose Productions have announced two new shows for the 31st anniversary of the popular summer concert series at Ocean City Music Pier this year: 10cc and The Machine.
British band 10cc will perform at 7pm on Monday July 29. The Machine will perform their Pink Floyd show at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 19. Tickets are on sale viaetix.comat 10 a.m. Friday (March 15) for 10cc and 10 a.m. Thursday (March 14) for The Machine.
The group 10cc had five consecutive Top 10 albums in the UK charts from 1972 to 1978 and a worldwide hit with the single Im Not in Love. The Machine is a Summer Concert Series favorite, and the band will return with their spectacular tribute to Pink Floyd.
More information and links to tickets for the entire Summer Concert Series lineup are available at:ocnj.us/SummerConcertSeries.
SPRING BOOK SALE THIS WEEKEND AT THE LIBRARY
Friends and volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library will host a two-day spring book sale in the atrium outside the Ocean City Free Public Library (1735 Simpson Avenue), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, March 15; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. For more information, visit amisvolunteersofpl.com.Attendees are asked to provide their own tote bag for purchases.
MORE SPRING EVENTS IN OCEAN CITY
March 23 and March 30Great egg hunts:These events return to the Boardwalk from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 23 and 30. Families with children ages 7 and younger are invited to stop by participating Boardwalk locations to go on an egg hunt filled with treats and prizes. Rain dates are March 24 and March 31.
Easter events for March 31:Easter Sunday will begin with the traditional secular celebrationSunrise serviceby the sea at 6:30 a.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. The Philly Keys will perform their hitDueling Piano Showfrom noon in front of the Music Pier, while theEaster Bunnywill meet and greet children and be available for photos in an Ocean City lifeguard boat from noon to 2 p.m.
Girls weekend from April 5 to 7:Girls Weekend on Asbury Avenue in Downtown between 6th and 14th Streets includes special shopping and dining deals all weekend, lodging packages, wellness classes and even more. The event begins with a fashion show on Friday evening (tickets). Call 609-399-1412 for more information.
April 6-7 OC Con Comic and Memorabilia Show:Sales, special guests, cosplay and more at Ocean City Music Pier. More information atocnjcon.com.
April 6 OC CON Super Hero Run and Super Hero Obstacle Dash:9:00 a.m., departure on the promenade in front of the Music Pier. Registration and information onocnj.us/race-events.
Doo Dah parade on April 13:Welcome spring with this comedy-themed parade featuring more than 300 basset hounds. The parade begins at noon on Asbury Avenue, from Sixth Street to 12th Street, then goes up Boardwalk and ends at Sixth and Boardwalk. Dietz & Watson returns as event sponsor.
Sports memorabilia fair on April 20:Sales and special guests at Ocean City Music Pier.
April 27 Ocean City Schools Art Showcase:See artwork on display by local Ocean City School District students and meet the artists. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.
April 27 and 28 Sales at merchant tables on the promenade and downtown:From 6th Street to 14th Street on Boardwalk and Asbury Avenue.
