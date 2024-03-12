Oppenheimer proves that blockbusters can also win Oscars





At an Oscars ceremony where the only thing stripped away was John Cenathe big film won the biggest prize. OppenheimerChristopher Nolan's blockbuster about the creation of the nuclear bomb, won Best Picture, while Nolan picked up his first Oscar for Best Director. This isn't typical Oscar fare: Although low-budget independent films have dominated the Best Picture category over the past decade, Oppenheimer proved to be a critical element And commercial success. With nearly $1 billion in box office revenue, the film was the highest-grossing film since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2003. In major acting competitions, Emma Stone won her second prize for female performance for Poor things. And everyone finally learned how to pronounce Cillian correctly (that's the ak sound) when Cillian Murphy won Best Actor for his portrayal of Oppenheimer, yeah. The world wars were a priority: Accept the award for Best Documentary Feature for 20 days in Mariupol“I wish I had never made this film, which tells about Russia's attack on the Ukrainian city,” said director Mstyslav Chernov. And in his acceptance speech for best international feature film, The area of ​​interest Director Jonathan Glazer denounced the dehumanization of victims in the current conflict between Israel and Gaza. Some other highlights: Ryan Gosling brought the house down with a performance of I'm just Ken Since barbie. Billie Eilish: What was I made for? from the same film scored the actual material for Best Original Song. (It was barbiethat's the only price.)

Godzilla won its first Oscar in the franchise's 70-year history. The team of Godzilla minus one won the award for Best Visual Effects (on a reported budget of $15 million!) and also won the award for best monster accessories.

John Mulaney described the entire plot of Field of dreams before presenting its category. Big picture: Hollywood has had a topsy-turvy year, with staggering highs (Barbenheimer) and extreme lows (a six-month actors' and writers' strike that froze film and television production). Kimmel mentioned the strike in his monologue, reminded the audience that Los Angeles was a union town and invited crew members working on the television show to come on stage. Looking forwardthe big nominees who didn't win the Oscars didn't leave the Dolby Theater empty-handed. They received a gift bag with items worth nearly $180,000, including stays at resorts in Switzerland and St. Barthélemy worth tens of thousands. But if you want to know the real winners, the the full list is here.NF

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningbrew.com/daily/stories/2024/03/10/oppenheimer-blockbusters-win-oscars The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos