Oscars attract approximately 19.5 million viewers, highest in 4 years

LOS ANGELES Barbenheimer brought a bump not a boom Oscars evaluations. An estimated 19.5 million people watched the 96th Academy Awards on ABC on Sunday evening. This is the highest number of viewers attracted to the television show in four years. But this upward trend comes from a historic low reached during the pandemic and represents only a 4% increase over last year's estimated audience of 18.7 million, according to figures released Monday by ABC. The Academy tried to start this year's show an hour early and, for the first time in years, scored many nominations for blockbuster films that viewers had actually seen Barbie and Oppenheimer. WATCH: Ryan Gosling rocks the Oscars with his 'I'm Just Ken' performance The audience peaked in the final half hour, when Ryan Gosling performed “I'm Just Ken from Barbie” and Oppenheimer won best actor, best director and best picture. For many years, the Oscars were often the second most-watched television program of the year behind the Super Bowl. Until 2018, the Oscars telecast had never dipped below 30 million viewers, according to Nielsen Records. The record was reached by the 55 million people who witnessed the Titanic cleanup in 1998. RELATED: 'Oppenheimer' Crowned Best Picture in War-Darkened Oscars Ceremony RELATED: Messi the Dog Gets Involved in Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon's Oscars 'Squabble'

