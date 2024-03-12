Victim of Hollywood producer's sexual assault speaks out





A man is speaking out after saying veteran Hollywood producer Lawrence Andries sexually assaulted him in June 2022. The victim – a military veteran who wishes to be called John – claims Andries drugged him before performing sexual acts on him while he was unconscious. “He didn't admit that he drugged me, but he admitted to the acts, the sexual acts mentioned in the complaint,” John told KTLA 5's Sara Welch. Charging documents obtained by KTLA show Andries faces six charges related to sexual assault, including sodomy, oral copulation and penetration while under anesthesia or with a controlled substance. Andries, 66, credited on IMDB.com as co-executive producer of CBS' crime procedural Blue Bloods, was formally charged in Los Angeles County last September. Andrie's other credits include Supernatural, Six Feet Under, and How to Get Away with Murder. Andries with the victim in an undated photo. The veteran Hollywood producer has been charged with six felonies. His victim spoke to KTLA on March 11, 2024. (KTLA)

Veteran producer Laurence Andries speaks with KTLA during the Writers Guild strike. Andries was charged with six felonies related to the sexual assault of a veteran. The victim spoke to KTLA on March 11, 2024. (KTLA)

Laurence Andries speaks onstage during the Writers on Writing: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood panel during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on November 2, 2019 at the Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Getty Images) John says Andries told him he had been a camp counselor for many years and thought there might be other victims, and he wants them to come forward. “They may be in the shadows, they may be ashamed to come forward because I don’t want to talk about it anymore.” Earlier this month, the non-profit Crime Survivor Resource Center released a statement identifying Andries as the suspect in a sexual assault against an unnamed military veteran and aspiring writer who allegedly met Andries through a writers' program and considered him a mentor. John says he still hasn't gotten over the alleged assault. “My whole life is damaged because of this,” he said. “I feel like a damaged human being.” Based on the charges against him, Andries faces several years in prison. But John says the district attorney's office is considering a three-year plea deal in the case. John says a three-year sentence wouldn't be enough. John's lawyer is asking for the maximum sentence allowed. “What happened to him turned his life upside down,” the lawyer said. “We want to make sure there is an appropriate sanction for this.” Andries was charged with six felonies. He is currently out on bail. Any other victims are asked to come forward by contacting Assistant Los Angeles County District Attorney Catherine Mariano at 213-257-2084 or Detective Correa of ​​the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-473-0447.



