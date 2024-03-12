“LIVE with Kelly and Mark” takes over Hollywood's Dolby Theater for a post-Oscars spectacle full of energy and personality





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES — There was still a lot of excitement in Hollywood Monday morning. “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” took over the Dolby Theater just hours after the 96th Academy Awards concluded. Several fans lined up overnight for the duo's special Oscar performance, which was full of energy and personality. It was a packed house with fans queuing since 1am. “I love Kelly and Mark. I mean, they've been together forever, right? And I love their energy,” said Los Angeles resident Kimberly Lancaster. Kelly and Mark talked about Sunday night's big winners, red carpet fashion and even some of the funniest moments like John Cena's presentation – leaving very little to the imagination – and the evening with Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel backstage. “He's honestly the funniest person I know and he makes everything better. He elevates everything,” Kelly said. MORE: Oscars 2024 – The best moments from the 96th Academy Awards The couple chatted with the winners right after receiving their golden statue. “Da'Vine was pretty special. She was always very emotional. She was in the magic. In the moment,” the couple said when asked which star had the best reaction to winning the Oscar . The “After the Oscars” show had guests like “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. “We're in Los Angeles, you know, we're in the best city in the world and the biggest event of the year, so I mean, I just have to see it all. The whole experience. Why not come. Is not it ?” said Los Angeles residents AJ Billions and Herbert Elijah Goodwin Jr. PICTURES | See all the fashion, looks and trends from the 2024 Oscars red carpet Margot Robbie arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Monday's show also included a musical performance by Andy Grammer. Kelly and Mark talked about what's next after all Oscars hustle “We're going to eat In-n-Out burgers. It's our favorite time,” Kelly said. “I'm so excited!” » added Marc. MORE: See the full list of 2024 Oscar winners

Copyright 2024 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc30.com/live-with-kelly-and-mark-dolby-theatre-oscars-hollywood/14514737/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos