Cillian Murphy, 'proud Irishman,' wins Oscar for best actor

OppenheimerCillian Murphy became the first star of Irish descent to win the Best Actor Oscar at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, with Poor thingsproduced by Dublin-based Element Pictures, winning in four categories, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the evening with seven Oscars, while Murphy accepted his Oscar to a standing ovation.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed,” the Cork man said on stage at the Dolby Theatre.

He thanked Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan, “every member of the crew, every member of the cast – you supported me”, and also praised his fellow nominees, saying: “I'm in awe of you guys.”

Cillian Murphy thanked his wife Yvonne McGuinness as he collected his trophy

Murphy then thanked his parents, Brendan and Mary; “Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life and in art”, and “my two boys, Malachy and Aran, who are sitting up there – I love you so much”.

“I am a very proud Irishman to be here tonight,” Murphy said.

He concluded: “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimer's world, so I would really like to dedicate it to the makers of peace of the whole world.

“Thank you so much.”

Watch: Highlights from the 2024 Oscars

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, was among those who congratulated Murphy on his historic win, saying in a statement: “This award for his title role in Oppenheimer is the pinnacle of any actor's career and a fitting recognition of Cillian Murphy's immense talent.

“Long a favorite of Irish audiences on stage and screen, he has since proven himself a master of his craft and secured his place among the world's greatest actors. This Oscar success is nothing more than which he deserves, and I wish him all the best. success in all his future films.”

Irish Ambassador to the United States Geraldine Byrne Nason said it was a “big night for the Irish” after the shooting by Irishman Cillian Murphy and Irish film studio Element Pictures. Poor things won at the Oscars.

Congratulations to the incredible Irish winners of #Oscars2024 Great night for the Irish in Hollywood! Our very own Cillian Murphy's performance in @OppenheimerFilm made him the first actor of Irish origin to win the #Oscar for best actor and @ElementPictures win four rewards! pic.twitter.com/vfuRMdDXLS Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason (@IrelandAmbUSA) March 11, 2024

“Congratulations to the incredible Irish winners of the 2024 Oscars,” she told social media site X.

“Great night for the Irish in Hollywood!

“Our own performance by Cillian Murphys in @OppenheimerFilm makes him the first actor of Irish descent to win the #Oscar for Best Actor and @ElementPictures takes home four awards!”

Dsire Finnegan, Managing Director of Fsireann/Screen Ireland, said: “We are delighted to see such a talented Irish artist receive global recognition and rave reviews for his extraordinary performance. »

Best Actress winner Emma Stone congratulates Best Actor winner Cillian Murphy

Alongside Emma Stone's Best Actress triumph, Poor things won Oscars for Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design and Costume Design – a record for a film produced in Ireland and shortlisted in 11 categories.

Irish producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures were nominated for Best Picture for their work on Poor things and Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan was also shortlisted.

Minister Martin also congratulated the cast and crewf Poor thingsstating: “2023 has been a hugely successful year for Irish film production and Irish talent. I hope this is a starting point for further success and recognition for the vast talent pool that exists in the Irish film industry. »

Oppenheimer was the biggest winner of the evening with seven Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Actor (Cillian Murphy), Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr), Cinematography (Hoyte Van Hoytema), Original Score ( Ludwig Gransson) and editing. (Jennifer Lame).

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast on RT2 on Monday from 9:35 p.m. The ceremony will be available on demand on the RT Player.

The winners:

Actor in a leading role

Cillian Murphy -Oppenheimer

Actress in a leading role

Emma Pierre Poor things

Best picture

OppenheimerEmma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, producers

Direction

Christophe Nolan – Oppenheimer

Original song

What I was made for – BarbieBillie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Original score

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Gransson

Her

The area of ​​interestTarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Live action short film

The Wonderful Story of Henry SugarWes Anderson and Steven Rales

Cinematography

OppenheimerHoyte Van Hoytema

Feature documentary

20 days in MariupolMstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Documentary short film

The last repair shopBen Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Film editing

OppenheimerJennifer Lame

Visual effects

Godzilla minus oneTakashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

International feature film

The area of ​​interestUnited Kingdom, directed by Jonathan Glazer

Costume design

Poor thingsHolly Waddington

Production design

Poor thingsJames Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek

Makeup and hairstyling

Poor thingsNadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Adapted scenario

American fictionJefferson cord

Original screenplay

Anatomy of a fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Animated feature film

The boy and the heronHayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Animated short film

The war is over! Inspired by the music of John & YokoDave Mullins and Brad Booker

Supporting actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – Leftovers

