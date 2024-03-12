Entertainment
Actors prepare for weeks for a single role. This Swing Actor From Mesa Can Replace Anyone
We all know what an understudy does in a live theater production, but have you ever heard of a swing actor?
This means that an actor must be able to replace anyone on stage, practically at the drop of a hat.
Zack Pepe joined The Show to talk about what it's like. He's an actor at the Mesa Encore Theater, and he's the man who introduces the swing in their latest production of The Lightning Thief, based on the book of the same name by Percy Jackson.
Jennifer Giralo
Zack Pepe
Interview Highlights
ZACK PEPE: I really like it, I started theater in high school. So that’s kind of where I started doing plays. I did my first musical my senior year, and I've pretty much never stopped going since. So it's been 14 years.
So what do you like about it? What do you like about being on stage and that energy of live theater?
PÉPÉ: That's a great question. I love being able to escape from the real world and just play pretend for a few hours. I also like, you know, all of us theater, people are a bit narcissistic, so we like to laugh and have people clap for us. So it’s always a great feeling.
So we heard about a double. But you're doing something a little different in this latest production at the Mesa Encore Theater, it's like being a swing actor. Describe this to us.
PÉPÉ: Yeah. Yeah. So they're generally not used very often in community theater. But basically, if a male presenter can't continue for whatever reason, I'll replace him. So I basically need to know what's going on with everyone.
So any part you have to know and be ready to go?
PÉPÉ: Yes. Yeah. Instead. With this show, luckily we have understudies to lead. So I don't have to worry as much about those, but mostly the overall pieces. I would definitely need to know them in case I need to continue at the last minute.
So what is the biggest challenge in all of this? Was this the first time you were the swing actor and had to approach it that way?
PÉPÉ: Yeah, I mean, I've never done understudies or anything. It was really fun during the rehearsal process, but it's a little stressful because you never know what might happen. And since you don't really get a chance to practice during rehearsals, you kind of just go on on a whim and really hope for the best.
So, has this happened so far? Have you been able to practice some of the parts you may need to complete?
PÉPÉ: A little bit during rehearsals just because people weren't in town for this competition. So I kind of replaced them all, but I didn't know 100% what I was doing. It was fun, but it was definitely a challenge.
Is the chorus one of the hardest parts to fill just because, you know, there's so much involved in it and there's so many people to sync with?
PEPE: Oh, absolutely. I am usually a member of an ensemble when I perform in a musical. And the ensemble is like the unsung hero of every show because we do so much more than people think. Sometimes we even do more than leads. I mean, even with this show as an ensemble member, there are things that I do on stage but there are also things that I do off stage with our puppets in the show. We sing off stage. So it really feels like it's a lot.
So what do you want people to know about being a swing actor? Especially when it comes to someone like you who has to be so versatile.
PÉPÉ: We kind of command more respect because there's so much we need to learn and know for the show, so much more than the audience could imagine. Especially if they just see us in our usual track on stage. They wouldn't even guess that we're supposed to know everything else too.
|
