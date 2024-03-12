Emma Stone won, but Lily Gladstone didn't lose

LOS ANGELES (AP) Oscars were full of certainties, long-awaited anointings and easy predictions. THE Oppenheimer goes wild. Ryan Goslings Ken steals the show. This placed even more emphasis on the hardest category to name: best actress.

When Emma Stone was announced as the winner, a ceremony light on surprise caused a real shock, perfectly illustrated by Stone's stunned expression. Stone's win, for her sensational performance in Poor Things, was hard not to see as a defeat for Lily Gladstone. The Killers of the Flower Moon actress had been chosen by most prognosticators and, as everyone knew, history was on the line. Her victory would have been the first for a Native American in the almost century-long history of the Oscars.

It was a difficult result to define. It wasn't really an upset performance from the equally beloved Stones, it was too good to call it that. But it remains painful, especially for Native Americans across the country watching a community that has watched Hollywood for most of its existence neglect its stories and its performers.

However, one thing it could not be called a loss for Gladstone.

Lily Gladstone has undeniably left an indelible mark, breaking barriers and inspiring countless people with her remarkable presence and commitment to acclaimed storytelling. Blackfoot Confederacya tribal council for the Blackfoot Confederacy nations of the Kainai-Blood, Siksika, Peigan-Piikani, and Aamskapi Pikuni tribe.

Its performance is a source of pride for the Blackfoot Confederacy, the Osage Nation, and all Native communities, resonating far beyond the confines of a single ceremony.

Throughout awards season, Gladstone has been a figure of rare grace, speaking eloquently on behalf of his tribe, the Osage, Native American representation and Hollywood history. More than any other artist nominated on Sunday evening, she carried the hopes and dreams of a people.

It's for every little kid on the floor, Gladstone said. accept his Golden Globe Award in January. Every little urban child, every little indigenous child who has a dream, who sees themselves represented and our stories told by ourselves in our own words, with tremendous allies and immense trust with each other.

Gladstone, born in Montana and raised on the Blackfeet Nation, was the first Indigenous performer to win the award, for best actress in a drama, one of many firsts she achieved before the Oscars. Her too made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she won Best Female Actor in a Leading Role. These victories, along with the devastating empathy and composure of his performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, were more than enough to leave Gladstone with many encouraging accomplishments.

Lily Gladstone, you have already won, wrote Peggy Flanagan, lieutenant governor of Minnesota and member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, on X. You bring us all into every room you enter. We see ourselves in you every day, thank you for taking us on this journey with you. We can dream bigger than we ever imagined because of you.

The Gladstone SAG award was one of the main reasons why some expected her to win the Oscars. These are the most predictive awards for acting awards. All other SAG winners, Cillian Murphy, DaVine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr., won on Sunday. In the previous two years, SAG winners exactly matched those at the Oscars.

But Stone too won at the BAFTA and at the Globes, where Poor Things was placed in the comedy or musical categories. At the Oscars, it was clear that academy voters were more passionate about the poor things than the Flower Moon Killers. Poor Things won four awards, second only to Oppenheimer, while Killers of the Flower Moon was shut out.

Martin Scorsese he could be seen consoling Gladstone after the end of the ceremony. The 81-year-old director knows something about Oscar's disappointment. Scorsese, remarkably, only won one Oscar (for directing The Departed), and he attended many ceremonies to see his highly nominated films, including Taxi Driver, Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman, leaving with nothing. His last two features scored 0 out of 20 at the Oscars, easily a record.

Working against Gladstone's favor may have been the fact that she is on screen for almost a third of the film's lengthy running time. Some thought she should have competed for the Best Supporting Actress award. Meanwhile, the Stones' performance was more traditional. With two Oscars in five nominations, Stone, 35, is one of the most beloved actors working today.

I think I passed out, Stone said in the press room backstage. Yes, I was very shocked. I always feel like I'm spinning a little. So yes, it’s a huge honor and I’m very surprised.

However, the context of awards season doesn't matter much to a Native American community that, after decades almost completely absent from the Oscars, had been bracing for a historic moment.

Sioux actor and Reservation Dogs regular Dallas Goldtooth wrote on X: How do you say stolen from Blackfoot?

I'm asking for a friend, Goldtooth added. Just kidding, I wonder.

Lucas Brown Eyes, an Oglala Lakota television writer, was frustrated not only that Gladstone was not winning, but also that this was the only real chance the Native Americans had.

It took 95 YEARS for an indigenous (Blackfoot) woman to obtain such a nomination, Brown Eyes wrote. The makeup Oscar doesn't work for natives when this industry offers them opportunities once in a century.

A single actor, even one as good as Gladstone, is not enough to reverse the trend that Native Americans have been pushing back for as long as they have been in movies. The moment of celebration for indigenous people finally came earlier at the Oscars, in a performance of collective power. Scott George, the first Native American nominated for best song, performed Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) with the Osage Tribal Singers. More than a dozen singers and dancers surrounded a close-knit drum circle of nine tribal musicians.

At an awards ceremony that so often isolates artists, it was a rousing display of community connection, echoed through ancient rhythms. And that brings to mind what Wes Studi said while receiving an honorary Oscar in 2019. Education, the great Cherokee actor whose breakout character in Dances with Wolves was listed without name only as the toughest Pawnee,” is still the only Native American to receive an Oscar.

I won't say how long it took me to do that, Studi said then. I can only say that the trip was populated by many people.

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___ For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

