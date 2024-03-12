Eva wants Ryan Gosling to 'go home and put the kids to bed' after Oscars performance | Hollywood





Eva Mendes has a message for her husband and actor Ryan Gosling after performing Im Just Ken from Barbie at the 96th Academy Awards. On Instagram on Monday, Eva also shared a photo inspired by Ryan's outfit for the show. (Also read | Ryan Gosling brings Kenergy to Oscars rehearsals: he was a real pro) Eva Mendes has a message for Ryan Gosling. Eva has a message for Ryan In the photo, she wore Ryan's pink blazer during her performance, a black cowboy hat and dark sunglasses. Several outfits were seen hanging behind her. Eva wrote: “You took Ken to the Oscars, RG. Now go home, we need to put the kids to bed (branded kiss emoji).” Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Fans react to Eva's post Reacting to the post, one fan wrote: “Her musical performance was the highlight of the show.” One person said: “One of the best moments in Oscar history. Stunning.” “Great evening for Ryan! You should have been there in support, by his side!! What a beautiful memory you could have shared together!!!” wrote one Instagram user. One comment read: “He killed it!! I felt like I was watching a friend. I was so proud.” About Ryan at the Oscars At the event, Ryan, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt performed the hit song. They were joined on stage by Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa, other Barbie Kens. Slash was also seen in a special appearance. Im Just Ken was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards this year. The prize went to What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish and Finneas. Ryan also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Ken in Barbie. It was attributed to Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer. Eva's support for Ryan Eva supported Ryan throughout his journey. In January, Eva shared a message for Ryan Gosling following his Oscar nomination. She praised him for his portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig's film Barbie. On Instagram, she wrote: “So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people were trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the ridicule from #Notmyken and the articles written on “He completely created this role. Original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character that took him all the way to the Oscars. So proud to be this Kens Barbie.” Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

