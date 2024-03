Watch: Hamilton actor Eugene Levy gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and gives a nod to his hometown

Eugene Levy's Hamilton roots were front and center when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is about as far away from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada as you can get,” said the Schitt Creek » declared the 77-year-old actor and comedian on Friday as he received his award. “My hometown, Hamilton, was a big steel town when I was growing up, but no one got into the entertainment business. “Over fifty years working in comedy, playing comedy characters, has it been rewarding? A life that makes people laugh,” the actor said. Levy was born and raised in Hamilton. (Evan Mitsui/CBC) Levy, an award-winning actor, writer and producer, has appeared in more than 60 films, eight of which have surpassed the $100 million mark. The role of Noah Levenstein in American pie franchise made him “America's Favorite Dad” and the box office success of films such as Bring down the house, Cheaper per dozen 2And Father of the Bride, Part II established him as one of Hollywood's most popular comedic actors. “Standing on your own star, it's just, I mean, I don't even have words to describe how out of the realm of possibility and reality that is,” Levy said. Catherine O'Hara, friend of Levy, Canadian actress and Schitt Creek co-star, said she was “very happy to see him suffer in such a beautiful way”, emphasizing his humility. “Eugene is slow to anger, slow to judge. Some of his friends joke that he's generally slow. No, I say he's patient. He's thoughtful, he's considerate,” O said 'Hara. “He's obviously funny, but he's not afraid to laugh at himself. In fact, most of his self-effacing jokes are aimed at the fact that he thinks he's not funny at all, which is ridiculous.” Levy is a Member of the Order of Canada and a recipient of the Governor General's Performing Arts Award, the highest honor given for excellence in the performing arts. He was born and raised in Hamilton, alongside comic actor Martin Short, they both attended Westdale High School and McMaster University.

