Intuition is the secret to good acting and many other skills, here's how to train it

The 2024 Academy Awards rewarded several astonishing acting performances, including Cillian Murphy's portrayal of physicist Robert Oppenheimer, which won him the Best Actor award. But what motivates such performances? When an actor fully embodies the character to the extent that this creates an immersive and sustained fantasy world, we say that the actor was playing intuitively.

Such performances are not limited to acting; we might also observe such intuition in sports and music. But it's broader than that. Behaving intuitively is something we all do. It's any type of situation where we know what to do in the moment to allow us to be the best versions of ourselves.

So how can we ensure we're behaving intuitively where it matters? And can we foster this capacity? Our latest research, published in the journal Psychology of aesthetics, creativity and the artssuggests that intuition can be trained and that it can be better understood as an embodied state of mind supported by the cognitive abilities of being aware of ourselves and our surroundings and being immersed in an experience.

What does an embodied mindset mean? William James, generally recognized as the founder of modern psychology, suggested that there are two sides to consciousness, the I and the self. The active aspect of self-consciousness is the I. This is the part of our consciousness that experiences the here and now, sometimes called the experiential self. The most passive aspect of consciousness is the part that observes or reflects on our actions. We might call this the rational or reflective self.

This distinction has long been recognized in neuroscientific research. For example, studies have shown that take psychedelic drugs And to feel fear or wonder can reduce activity in the default mode network, which is a self-referential brain network underlying reflective self-awareness.

Moreover, recent search suggested that mindfulness meditation could help us move from reflective to experiential self-awareness by training our attention.

Immersion of consciousness

Our intuition relies on many unconscious processes that support all of our cognition, perception, and interaction with the world. This requires us to absorb a lot of it, but also not to let our senses overwhelm us. In other words, we must maintain the correct levels of consciousness while immersed.

We perceive the world with our whole body, through all our senses from vision to thermoception (sensing temperature) and proprioception (knowing which parts of your body are without looking). This allows us to interact with the world around us in a safe and meaningful way. Ultimately, intuition happens when we tune in to both what's happening in our body and what's happening around us.

But being highly aware of ourselves and our surroundings cannot fully explain intuition. When we engage with our intuition, we act on what we feel. But it can be difficult to maintain our awareness if we are fully engaged in a specific task that draws on intuition. This is why another ability is required: the ability to immerse.

The ability to immerse or absorb means that you can stay completely immersed in a task through focused attention. This is very similar to what we call flow.

But if you are too immersed, wouldn't you lose awareness of yourself and your surroundings? This is why we suggest that you need meta-awareness: an awareness of having the experience, rather than thinking about the fact that you are having an experience. In other words, you must be in an experiential rather than a rational state; you experience, not reasoning.

Take acting as an example. When we were playing a role in a school play, we might have agreed to portray Juliet, until we realized everyone was looking at us just as we stumbled over the words. We then moved from an experiential self-awareness in which we embodied Juliet to a reflective self-awareness, where we (over)thought about what we were doing. This type of choking during a performance is also very common in sports.

An actor acts intuitively when they enter a state of immersion during their imagination, with full attention and awareness of the imagination, as well as full awareness of themselves and the environment. They become fully immersed in the awareness of the experience of which they are experientially aware.

But we must not make the mistake of thinking that the method of acting consists of immersing oneself so deeply that the actors are no longer themselves. They must maintain meta-awareness in others to avoid mental health problems like dissociation, and worse.

How to develop your intuition

If intuition is an embodied cognitive state rather than an ephemeral phenomenon that can arise by chance, does this mean that it can be developed?

Achieving intuition is considered one of the goals of Konstantin Stanislavski's approach to actor training (the foundation of traditional Western acting). But even then, intuition is often treated as something that has been passed down through the muses, much like a burst of creativity or insight.

Our research, however, has shown that intuition can be trained. To do this, we must train the underlying capabilities: an awareness of our internal and external world, combined with immersion.

As part of our research, we invited theater students to do intuition training, developed by co-researcher Micia de Wet. These were imagery-driven exercises structured using guided meditations to train the actors' attention and sensory awareness. The training also included exercises aimed at stimulating immersion in story worlds through play and imaginative exploration. We found that this training strengthened the intuition of the actors. Our survey of 310 actors also showed that the more they engaged in mindfulness meditation, the higher their acting intuition.

While this training is specific to acting, we suggest that similar guided meditations, role-playing exercises, and mindfulness training can boost our attention and focus. These can increase intuition in other contexts, as these exercises sharpen underlying general cognitive abilities of awareness and immersion, thereby raising awareness of the body and environment.

Rather than an esoteric phenomenon or a temporary moment of peak performance, intuition is an important cognitive and emotional state supported by abilities that one can use continuously to interact with the world around them and which, moreover, can be developed.