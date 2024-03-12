Hollywood Comes to Mountlake Terrace: Friends and Fans Celebrate Lily Gladstone at Oscars Party

Lily Gladstone's friends, former teachers and classmates gathered at Mountlake Terrace High School to show their support at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10.

The guests dressed to the nines in suits and sequins lived up to the splendor of the high school turned gala. Local journalists jostled with national media outlets such as Access Hollywood and Reuters for photos and interviews.

To the left of the school entrance was the theater with a red carpet and a life-size cutout of Gladstone for photos. The lower floor was transformed into a dining room, with cafe lights, tables and screens projecting images of the actress's progression from high school student to young girl. Golden Globe winner.

Kimberly Nelson, a retired MTHS health teacher who worked with Gladstone and the drama department, said we had been planning this since she won her Golden Globe.

The planning team of Nelson, Ryan Rios, Stephanie Rios, Ryan Jensen, Johnathan Schlegel and longtime Gladstone friend Josh Ryder who spent the last two months planning, securing the venue and gathering sponsors.

“It's so cool that we can come together to celebrate this moment where it all began, you know, with people that we maybe haven't seen in a long time but that we feel a lot of love for,” Ryder said.

As time for the Best Actor and Best Actress categories approached, most of the crowd moved toward the theater, where several camera crews were ready to broadcast the reaction to Gladstone's expected win for his role of Mollie Burkhart in the film. Killers of the Flower Moon. Microphones were set up to record the expected cheers.

The time had come for the Best Actress category. The audience waited with bated breath; at one point, Ryder momentarily crouched down from his seat, only to return to the edge.

The envelope with the winner's name was handed to presenter Michelle Yeoh on the cinema screen.

Yeoh opened the envelope and read Emma Stone's name.

The deep breath the audience had held during the announcement was released not with a joyous cry of victory, but the slow exhalation of shock as disbelief gave way to reality.

You'd hear a pin drop without the cinema audio feed of the awards show, which now sounded more like background noise. .. a TV tuned to a random channel just to fill the void until the good sportsmanship applause picks up steam.

Before the announcement, Ryder said the awards were just icing on the cake.

It's about work, it's about process. It's about whether you had fun doing it, Ryder said. If other people want to recognize you and say, Hey, that really spoke to me, then that's great.

“I hope Lily is extremely proud of the work she has done and that this is just the icing on the cake, that whatever happens tonight doesn't diminish what she does on screen.” , added Ryder.

This Oscar win would have meant a lot to Gladstone, the town and Mountlake Terrace High School; it would also have been very important to indigenous people in North America and around the world.

Native North American actors, such as Wes Studi, Graham Greene and now Gladstone, have been nominated in the past but were ultimately snubbed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

To date, the only indigenous Oscar winners are of Irish or Mori descent. Buffy Sainte-Marie, 1982 winner of best original song for Where we belong from the movie An officer and a gentleman allegedly lied about his Piapot heritage after a CBC documentary.

In the minds of Gladstones supporters, it was like watching a book made into a movie, with a radically altered ending. But as MTHS drama department chair Jeannie Brzovic pointed out, Gladstone's book is still being written.

This is just the first chapter of his story, Brzovic said. We'll see her again at the Oscars.

By Rick Sinnett