Entertainment
WINDY FRIDAY | BOLLYWOOD PARTY | Tickets APRIL 5, Fri April 5, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.
This is an electrifying Bollywood party, where the Bay Area's best Bollywood DJ and Tampa's Bollywood DJ will spin the latest and greatest Bollywood hits along with a trendy mix of Hindi, Bollywood top 40, hip hop, Bhangra and TikTok.
Follow us on IG and DM us for discounts – (click here)– Check out our previous party reels
What to expect:
An immersive Bollywood music experience.
A diverse playlist featuring the latest hits from the Hindi charts.
A fusion of Hindi top 40, hip hop, Punjabi and TikTok trends.
An elegant and lively atmosphere perfect for dancing the night away.
A chance to meet like-minded Bollywood music enthusiasts.
Age: 21 + only ID accepted; Passport/DL/ID card (bring your physical IDs – No phone ID, photo, photocopying allowed at any cost – the club is very strict about this)
VIP TABLES and GENERAL ENTRY AVAILABLE TO BE PURCHASED ONLINE
Bottle service reservations – 415-598-8862
The Valencia Room – @thevalenciaroom
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Note: This is a public event and you will be covered by camera/video which may be used for marketing purposes.
*Tickets are non-refundable.
|
