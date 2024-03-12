Proud Irishman Cillian Murphy wins best actor, one of seven prizes awarded to Oppenheimer The Irish Times

Cillian Murphy won his first Oscar, winning the Best Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer. Video: Reuters

Cillian Murphy was named best actor at the 96th Academy Awards for his portrayal of the eponymous father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. He becomes, after Daniel Day-Lewis, the second Irish citizen to win an Oscar for his leading performance.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and produced by Dublin's Element Pictures, converted four of its 11 nominations into wins, including a second Best Actress Oscar for lead Emma Stone. Oppenheimer, as expected, had a great evening at a ceremony that had only a few huge surprises. The massive biopic topped the nominations table with seven wins, including best picture and, for Nolan, best director.

Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas have been the craziest, most exhilarating, most creative journey you have taken me on in the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say, Murphy told his director and producer from the stage.

Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life and art. My two boys, Malachy and Aran, sitting up there, I love you so much. I am a very proud Irishman and I am here tonight. We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and, for better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimer's world, so I'd really like to dedicate it to peacemakers around the world . Come on raibh mle maith agaibh.

The Cork man is only the fourth Irishman to win an acting Oscar. He is the first born from the country to win the best actor award. This award comes after three decades of celebrated performances for an artist who never received attention. He will now find himself in great demand.

The only one of the bigger prizes that seemed doubtful before the evening was best actress, with Lily Gladstone, star of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, considered to be a nose ahead of Stone for Poor Things. Stone, who won here in 2017 for La La Land, seemed genuinely surprised when her name was read. Her performance as Bella Baxter, a woman reanimated after committing suicide, first garnered praise at the Venice Film Festival last fall.

The other night I was panicking that this might happen, and Yorgos said to me: Get out of there. And he's right, she says. This is a team that came together to create something greater than the sum of its parts. I am deeply honored to share this with all the people who put their love and genius into this film.

Emma Stone receives the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Poor Things. Photograph: Amir Hamja/The New York Times

Christopher Nolan after winning the Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer. Photograph: Amir Hamja/The New York Times

Robert Downey Jnr, who plays J's executioner Robert Oppenheimer, had been hoovering up precursor awards throughout the winter. As expected, he won Best Supporting Actor. His speech had the suave confidence of a man who has been thinking about this moment for four decades. “I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the academy in that order,” said Downey, who survived substance abuse problems early in his career. I would like to thank my veterinarian, I meant my wife, Susan Downey. She found me a snarling pet and brought me back to life. Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than I needed myself.

Perhaps the most anticipated outcome of a night of dead certs was DaVine Joy Randolph's win in the Best Supporting Actress category for The Holdovers. Receiving, as is tradition in this category, the first prize of the evening, Randolph was in tears even before his name was read. I wasn't supposed to do this as a career, she said. For so long, I've always wanted to be different. And now I realize I just needed to be myself. I think you saw me.

Best Supporting Actress winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Photograph: Caroline Breham/EPA

The Barbenheimer rivalry that dominated last summer was less prominent on Oscar night. While Oppenheimer won big awards, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, only won for best original song. Billie Eilish delivered a touching performance of What Was I Made For?, the winning song, at the start of the evening, but it was another song from the same film that got the most lavish production.

It was reported that 65 dancers accompanied Ryan Gosling as he sang Im Just Ken. It was a moving and funny old-school performance.

Eilish, who became the first Oscar winner born in the 21st century when she won the same award for No Time To Die in 2022, now has two Oscars at the age of 22. I had a nightmare about this last night. I didn't expect that, she said, seemingly unfazed. Thank you Greta. I'm grateful for this song, for this movie, and for how it made me feel.

Poor Things won a handful of craft awards that could have gone Barbie's way, triumphing in production design, costume design, makeup and hairstyling.

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish, winners of the Oscar for best song for What Was I Made For? of Barbie, in the press room at the 96th annual Academy Awards. Photo: Allison/EPA Dinner

There has been much speculation about whether the winners, after relative silence so far on the awards circuit, would address the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Only British director Jonathan Glazer, winner of best international film for the Holocaust drama series The Zone of Interest, made the explicit reference. Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people, from the victims of October 7 to Israel or the ongoing attack in Gaza, he said. The speech was greeted with warm, even thunderous applause.

Some attendees, including Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and Billie Eilish, wore red pins in support of a ceasefire. We all call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Youssef, a star of Poor Things, said on the red carpet. We call for the safety of everyone involved. We truly want lasting justice and peace for the Palestinian people,

Oppenheimer won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, while Christopher Nolan won Best Director, his first Oscar win after his eighth nomination.

This win for The Zone of Interest gave the UK its first ever win in this category (formerly Best Foreign Language Film). The Area of ​​Interest also, against all odds, beat Oppenheimer to best sound for its extraordinary evocation of a largely invisible Auschwitz.

The show was effective rather than electrifying. Returning for his third chance as host, Jimmy Kimmel, considered a safe pair of hands, was hit or miss with his jokes. The gags about Downey's troubled past seemed to pass indifferently to this actor. His best moment came right at the end when he read a Truth Social article by a mysterious reviewer. Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars? Kimmel quoted. Her opening was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she's not. The punchline was not surprising. See if you can guess which former president just posted this on Truth Social. Thanks for watching, President Trump. Is your prison sentence not over?