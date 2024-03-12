



Hollywood Bowl Unveils Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show Featuring Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Jackson Browne and More

The Hollywood Bowl announced Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett. Scheduled for the night of April 11 at the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, the event will feature a star-studded lineup including Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne and Brandi Carlile. The concert, which will also feature Buffets' touring band the Coral Reefer Band, will pay tribute to the late songwriter, who died on September 1 last year at age 76. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. Attendees can expect renditions of classics from Buffett's timeless songbook, which dates back more than 50 years to his 1970 debut. Down to earth. Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick and Jack Johnson are also expected to appear, alongside Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro and other special guests to be announced. This tribute event follows the posthumous release of Buffett's latest album, Equal pressure on all parts, on November 3. Headliner McCartney, a longtime friend of the Margaritaville creator, contributed to the song My Gummie Just Kicked In. The former Beatle paid tribute to the tropical rock icon in a Twitter post on September 2, where he told the heartfelt story of the vacation the two had shared. I forgot to bring my guitar and I couldn't wait to play, McCartney remembers. He said he'd get me one, but I said, “I'm left-handed.” So Jimmy asked his roadie to repair one of his guitars which he lent me for the duration of the vacation. He then followed this act of generosity by giving me my own beautiful left-handed guitar made by one of his luthier friends. It's a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it I'm reminded of what a great man Jimmy was. Amex will offer a pre-sale for the show starting Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will open on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit hollywoodbowl.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jambands.com/news/2024/03/11/hollywood-bowl-unveils-jimmy-buffett-tribute-show-with-paul-mccartney-the-eagles-jackson-browne-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos