Oscars 2024: the rule of 5





Michelle Yeoh, Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence and others on stage. (Image courtesy: Getty) New Delhi: The 96th Academy Awards took inspiration from an Oscar ceremony from decades past to celebrate both old and new winners of the acting awards. In 2009, five Oscar winners had already awarded the awards for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. 15 years later, the concept of the “Fab 5” has been resurrected by Oscar producers, with one of the original presenters from 2009 returning this year as well. This year's winning actors were Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. They and their fellow nominees were introduced by five past winners, with last year's winner announcing this year's winner. Meet the Hall of Fame. BEST ACTRESS Michelle Yeoh, last year's winner for Everything everywhere at the same time, presented Sandra Huller, nominated for Anatomy of a fall. Sally Field, who won for Norma Rae (1980) and Places in the heart (1985), introduced Poor things star Emma Stone Jennifer Lawrence, 2013 winner for Silver Linings Playbookintroduced Killers of the Flower Moon Lily Gladstone Charlize Theron, who won for Monster in 2004, presented Annette Bening (Nyad) Jessica Lange, best actress in 1995 for Blue skyintroduced Carey Mulligan, nominated for Maestro. Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange (Image: Getty) BEST ACTOR Brendan Fraser, last year's winner for The whalefeatured Jeffrey Wright, star of American fiction Nicolas Cage, who won for Leaving Las Vegas in 1996, presented Paul Giamatti, nominated for Leftovers Matthew McConaughey, best actor 2014 for Dallas Buyers Clubintroduced Bradley Cooper of Maestro Ben Kingsley, who won for Gandhi in 1983, introduced Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy – Ben Kingsley was also part of 2009's 'Fab 5' Forest Whitaker, best actor 2006 for The last king of Scotlandintroduced Colman Domingo, nominated for Rustin Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey, Brendan Fraser, Ben Kingsley, Forest Whitaker (Image: Getty) BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Jamie Lee Curtis, last year's winner for Everything everywhere, all at oncee, introduced I'm sorryJodie Foster Mary Steenburgen, who won for Melvin and Howard in 1981, introduced Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt Lupita N'yongo, best supporting actress in 2014 for 12 years of slaveryintroduced Da'Vine Joy Randolph of Holdovers Rita Moreno, emblematic winner in 1962 for West Side Storypresented America Ferrera from barbie Regina King, who won for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019, featured Danielle Brooks, nominated for The color purple Mary Steenburgen, Lupita Nyong'o, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno, Regina King (Image: Getty) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Ke Huy Quan, last year's winner for Everything everywhere at the same timeintroduced American fictional star Sterling K Brown Sam Rockwell, who won for Three billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri in 2018, presented Robert Downey Jr of Oppenheimer Tim Robbins, 2003 winner for the mystical riverintroduced Robert De Niro, nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon Christoph Waltz, double winner for Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Django Unchained (2012), introduced barbie Ryan Gosling Double winner Mahershala Ali – Moonlight (2017) and Green Paper (2019) – featured Mark Ruffalo, star of Poor things Chris Rockwell, Tim Robbins, Ke Huy Quan, Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali (Image: Getty In 2009, the Best Actress presenters were Halle Berry, Marion Cotillard, Shirley MacLaine, Sophia Loren and Nicole Kidman; The Best Actor award was presented by Adrien Brody, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley; Whoopi Goldberg. Goldie Hawn, Anjelica Huston, Eva Marie Saint and Tilda Swinton presented Best Supporting Actress; Best Supporting Actor was presented by Alan Arkin, Cuba Gooding Jr, Joel Grey, Kevin Kline and Christopher Walken. The 2009 winners were Kate Winslet (best actress for The Reader), Sean Penn (best actor for Milk), Penelope Cruz (best supporting actress for Vicky Cristina Barcelona) and Heath Ledger (best supporting actor for posthumous for The Dark Knight).

