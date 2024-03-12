The best never-before-seen moments from the 2024 Oscars

The 2024 Oscars returned to the Dolby Theater on Sunday for Hollywood's biggest night of the year. The awards ceremony began with an emotional win for Da'Vine Joy Randolph and ended with Christopher Nolan's award. Oppenheimer winning first prize, as well as six other prizes. But there was also a lot going on off camera. From Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence kissing backstage to how John Cena went from practically naked to donning a toga, here are some of the things the cameras missed at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

Snack boxes for everyone

As usual, Jimmy Kimmel brought his A-game to his Oscars concert — and some snacks. This year, the late-night host provided boxes of snacks including Shappy pretzels and mustard, Mike & Ike's, water and a note from the host stating that, “to keep the karma going to flow,” he would make a donation to the St. Joseph Center. This year marks the second time Adam Shapiro's Shappy Pretzels have been included in the Oscars snack boxes, as Kimmel is reportedly a longtime fan of the soft pretzels that became a Hollywood phenomenon after the launch of the mark in 2020.

Jimmy Kimmel still watches over the #Oscar audience. Here are the contents of this year's snack box. Shappy Pretzel and mustard, Mike & Ikes, water and a note from the host, revealing that to keep karma afloat, a donation to the St. Joseph Center. pic.twitter.com/Qz0bzNFmub – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 10, 2024

David Alan Grier tells winners not to thank their publicists

Before the show began, announcer David Alan Grier took the microphone to give some advice to this year's winners.

“Let’s keep these speeches short, okay? Don't be here to thank your agents, your publicists, your tax preparer, the studio executives. Do it all after the show,” he said.

After joking that the instructions elicited “sideways glances” from his chosen people, winners like Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. ignored his advice and made a point of thanking their publicists.

“I have to give a special shout out to my publicist. I know you said, ‘Don’t say anything about your publicist,’ but you don’t have a publicist like me,” Randolph said.

The demonstration leads to late participants, arriving on foot

Before the 2024 Oscars telecast, a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza began at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles and headed to the Dolby Theater. The protest – organized by Writers Against the War on Gaza LA (WAWOG), Film Workers for Palestine, SAG-AFTRA Members for Ceasefire and other groups – stopped at the intersection of Sunset and Highland, where cars were stuck in traffic. for more than 30 minutes. As a result, people began leaving their cars at the intersection, knowing they would likely be towed, and heading toward the event.

The LAPD, which said it knew the protest would take place and had prepared for it, attempted to disperse the blockade, but cars were still blocked before the awards ceremony, delaying the six-minute broadcast. As participants got out of their cars to head to the scene, some protesters began shouting at them.

The demonstrators stopped traffic towards the #Oscar red carpet, forcing many attendees to get out of their cars and walk to the Dolby Theater :Scott Feinberg pic.twitter.com/QBgWoFUbBG – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024

People are now arriving in droves on foot, explains a source at arrivals, adding that for the moment they only see executives, not actors or filmmakers. Before that, when THR arrived, a source commented on how smooth the day had been going so far. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/PJc1JaQH3Z – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 10, 2024

Politics was on people's minds

At the 2024 Oscars, talk of the war between Israel and Hamas was more muted, but celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Ava DuVernay, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell and more wore pins red Artists4Ceasfire on the carpet. The red pins, depicting an outstretched hand with a heart on it, show the artists' support for an end to the fighting and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza. “We call for the safety of everyone involved and we really want lasting justice and peace for the Palestinian people,” Youssef said. The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet. “We really want to say: let's stop killing children. »

Another war preoccupied the 20 days in Mariupol filmmakers, who won the award for best feature documentary for their film about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Director Mstyslav Chernov said he was honored to receive the award, but was probably the first director to wish he had never made his film. “I wish I could trade this for Russia never attacking Ukraine and never occupying our cities,” he said. “I would forgo any acknowledgment that Russia is not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians. I hope they release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their lands, all the civilians who are currently in prison. But I can't change history; I can't change the past.

Actors Supporting Actors

Throughout the Dolby, the actors celebrated each other. When Randolph won the night's first award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Leftovers, her fellow actors and nominees approached her to congratulate her. This was the norm all night. Cillian Murphy, who won Best Actor for Oppenheimer, his co-star Robert Downey Jr. gushed after accepting his Best Supporting Actor award. Jennifer Lawrence, who was one of five actresses to present the Best Actress trophy at the 2024 Oscars, celebrated with her friend and winner of the night in the category, Emma Stone.

During this commercial break, Cillian Murphy rushes to congratulate Oppenheimer winner Robert Downey Jr. who is then surrounded by well-wishers. So sweet and deserving #Oscar pic.twitter.com/RgIKUAsv4t – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 11, 2024

John Cena's Semi-Nude Transformation

During one of his appearances, Kimmel recalled the 1974 Oscars, when a naked man walked across the Oscar stage, but this time it was planned, and with none other than John Cena. The former wrestling champion appeared on stage, hiding behind a wall, as he told the host he had doubts about it. Kimmel pushed the actor to present the award for costume design, as they had planned, and reminded him: “You wrestle naked. Why not?” Cena replied, “I don't wrestle naked. I wrestle in a jort! To which the host replied, “Jorts are worse than naked.”

While it appeared Cena was completely naked on screen, eyes from inside the Dolby Theater revealed he was actually wearing a flesh-colored scarf. She was then given a toga-like outfit to drape herself in while Poor Things costume designer Holly Waddington accepted her award.

John Cena Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

Standing ovation for everyone

The standing ovations continued throughout the evening. Whether for Downey's victory, Flower Moon Killersbest original song performance, Anatomy of a fallfrom the Best Original Screenplay award to Ryan Gosling's “I'm Just Ken” performance, the audience inside the theater was on its feet.

Martin Scorsese consoles Lily Gladstone

Flower Moon Killers Director Martin Scorsese was seen comforting his star Lily Gladstone after Stone won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Poor things. The actresses were neck and neck, but Gladstone seemed like the likely winner of the award this year, so it was a surprise that the trophy went to Stone. Both actresses received several awards for their performances in their respective films this awards season, but Gladstone was the one many experts thought would win, especially after her SAG Award for the role. After the awards ceremony ended, Scorsese was seen hugging and consoling Gladstone, possibly discussing Stone's Oscar award.

Some expected Lily Gladstone to win Best Actress tonight and after #Oscers statue was lost to Emma Stone, Lily's Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese was seen consoling his star and giving her a big hug. pic.twitter.com/C1pnmZQGDr – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 11, 2024

One-Stop Engraving Workshop

As is tradition every year after the Oscars, celebrities attend the official post-Oscars party, the Governors Ball, where many winners have their trophies engraved with their names. This year, Stone, Downey, Nolan and his wife and producing partner, Emma Thomas, were just a few of the winners to make things even more permanent with their trophies.

Discover the arrivals of the stars on the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars.