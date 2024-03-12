



Malachy McCourt, the Irish American author, bartender and actor known for his long-running role in the soap opera Ryan's hope, died Monday in Manhattan. He was 92 years old.

His wife, Diana McCourt, confirmed the news to New York Times. McCourt himself say it Times last year he suffered from heart disease, several types of cancer and muscle degeneration.

McCourt's childhood was chronicled in his brother Frank's Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir. Angèle's ashes, which details their mother's attempt to raise four of their seven surviving children in poverty in Limerick, Ireland. McCourt also wrote his own memoir: 1998 Swimming monkwhich picks up whereAngela's Ashesstops, and the 2000s Sing my song, on paternity. He was the eldest of his seven siblings (Frank McCourt died in 2009).

A fixture in New York's Irish community, McCourt founded an eponymous pub, Malachy's, on Third Avenue in Manhattan. Actor Richard Harris was a close friend and worked as a bartender there for a time. McCourt also ran for governor of New York in 2006.

Although he is best known for his recurring role as bartender Kevin in Ryan's hopeMcCourt has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including The other guys, What belongs to the demon, Brewster's Millions, The Molly Maguires, Star Man, A life to live, Search tomorrow,Another world, OZ, Tales of the unexpectedAndRemember IF.

McCourt was born on September 20, 1931 in Brooklyn, before moving to Limerick with his parents and siblings. In 1952, he returned to New York at age 20 and embarked on a varied career that included positions as a writer, actor, talk show host, bar owner, and more.

Beginning his career on stage, McCourt has worked in almost every medium, including as an occasional host of New York radio programs. He also appeared as a guest on Jack Paar's show. Tonight Show.

His passage on Ryan's hope was his most prolific period of temp employment. His Kevin was a storyteller and bartender at his best friend Johnny Ryan's (Bernie Barrow) bar, while also acting as a perpetual thorn in the side of his in-laws Delia (Ilene Kristen). He appeared in 217 episodes of the ABC soap opera from 1975 to 1989.

McCourt was also popular for his annual Christmas appearances in All my children like Father Clarence, a priest who was also a seemingly supernatural presence when he appeared to dispense inspirational advice.

Later in life, McCourt was featured as a Catholic priest on HBO. OZand he played Francis Preston Blair in the 2003 Civil War epic Gods and generals.

In addition to his wife, McCourt is survived by his daughter Siobhan; sons Malachy Jr., Conor and Cormac; daughter-in-law Nina Galin; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

