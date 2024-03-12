Malachy McCourt, Irish-American actor, writer and biographer, dies at 92 The Irish Times





New York mourns the loss of one of its most gregarious and beloved examples of the Irish-American experience with Monday's announcement of the death of Malachy McCourt. He was 92 years old. The writer, actor, bartender and general bon vivant wrote a famous biography, A Monk Swimming. It was an eclectic, live-action companion to Angelas Ashes, the phenomenally successful memoir written by Frank, her older brother, which caused a sensation when it was released in 1996, winning that year's Pulitzer Prize. Malachy McCourt was born in Brooklyn in 1931 but returned to Ireland at the age of three with his parents, who left New York in the midst of the Depression. He spent his formative years in Limerick and moved to England to find work, arriving in New York at the age of 20 after Frank, working as a teacher in a public school in the city, sent him the ticket . Over the next 70 years, he established himself as both an institution and chronicler of the New York literary and bohemian scene and grappling with the conflicting emotions of being the son of an émigré. I had a murderous rage in my Limerick heart, the humiliation of coming out of the slums, he said in a New York Times interview published in 1998, when his memoir was a bestseller. It felt like nothing and there was no place to go but down. It was thought that we would be lower class for the rest of our lives. But who can we blame? Governments and churches that are gone now? It's useless. Let these things live for free in your head and you will go crazy. Resentment is like taking poison and waiting for the other person to die. Flame-haired and bearded in his youth, McCourt was a member of the Irish band Hellraiser of the 1960s and 1970s, combining the bar business with theater and film roles in Reversal of Fortune and Bonfire of the Vanities; playing a well-acted Henry VIII in a TV commercial and enjoying periodic turns as a TV and radio host. He stopped drinking and smoking in the mid-1980s, but retained his taste for pleasure. A natural storyteller, he ran for governor of New York in 2006, with a progressive agenda opposing the war in Iraq and promoting environmentalism. His death was not unexpected as he had needed palliative care for some time, but proved so resilient that he was released from it in 2022. Yet his death marks the end of a distinct era in the Irish New York and a remarkable picaresque life. A giant is dead, former Irish diplomat Ted Smyth wrote in a tribute Monday, noting that McCourt hated euphemisms for “dead.” McCourt was married twice: first to Linda Wachsman and then to Diana Galin, with whom he lived in the same Upper West Side apartment for 59 years. He is survived by his wife, his daughter Siobhn, his sons Malachy, Conor and Cormac and his daughter-in-law Nina Galin. Ireland's ambassador to the United States, Geraldine Byrne Nason, remembers McCourt as a storyteller of the Irish experience and his friend, New York Times columnist and author Dan Barry, as an ardent defender of justice and equality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/books/2024/03/11/malachy-mccourt-irish-american-actor-writer-and-biographer-dies-at-92/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

